Local Opinion: Pima College is building a future, I need your help to finish the work

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

America is better off with a strong and prosperous middle class. To achieve this, we need affordable, top-notch public education. That’s why Pima Community College is so important. When the college prepares students for good-paying careers, Southern Arizona’s economy is strengthened and lives are changed.

Seven years ago, when PCC was engulfed in scandal and facing the loss of its accreditation, I joined the board to help clean things up. To me it was not just an opportunity to fix the college, but also to transform it into a national leader in innovation and educational excellence. That meant investing in state-of-the-art facilities, or “Centers of Excellence,” in health care, advanced manufacturing, advanced automotive, aerospace, arts, and more. At the same time, we designed our transfer programs to align with the U of A, ASU, and NAU. That change has created access for students in Southern Arizona to affordable four-year degrees.

These changes are paying off. This year we saw an increase in enrollments, while most community colleges across the country continued to decline. We have tripled dual enrollment, which allows high school students to earn college credit while taking regular classes. We have invested in “second chance” programs in our prisons, opened an early childhood learning center to create accessibility for parents going back to school, and built maker spaces so students leave not only with industry-recognized certificates and degrees but also with real-world skills.

PCC is on the right track and it’s not just me saying it. We were identified by Harvard University’s “Project on Workforce” as one of five exemplary community colleges in the country. Forbes named PCC the fifth-best employer to work for in the state. Bank of America invested $1 million into PCC as part of its $25 Million Jobs Initiative. The college was just selected by the National Association of Community College Entrepreneurship as one of 15 schools to pilot the Entrepreneurial College of the Future. And Ford recently announced plans to move their Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) program to the downtown campus. These are just a few examples.

Those who are fighting these changes have worked nonstop to undermine the democratic decisions of the board, slander and malign everyone working towards this transformation, violated the public trust by breaking Arizona open meeting laws, and have gone as far as to misrepresent facts in an effort to weaponize the college accreditation process. As a result, this election matters more than ever. This election is a mandate to continue the amazing work of revolutionizing PCC or stop it with no plan or vision for the future.

Born and raised in Tucson, I’ve spent my entire career working to make our community a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Since joining the Board, I have been committed to building the best community college in the country because the citizens of Pima County deserve nothing less. It’s important to remember we’re not graduating statistics, we’re graduating people with bills to pay, families to support, and big dreams. PCC is helping to build those dreams and I remain committed to fulfilling that promise.

I’m proud of Pima College and the way it enhances careers, transforms lives, and delivers for our community every single day.

This is a pivotal moment for the college and the election matters more than ever. As your representative, I’ll continue to push PCC to be even more responsive to student needs and will continue to support the excellent work of Chancellor Lee Lambert. I ask for your vote and support this November.

Let’s continue building a bright future for PCC and Southern Arizona together.