Local Opinion: Pima Community College Board Rebuttal to Greg Taylor

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I am a proud member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. I was taught by my elders to respect others. I served for 12 years as an elected tribal leader. For exercising my judgment as a PCC board member, I have been publicly attacked and disparaged.

A concerted effort is being made to demonize and scapegoat board member Maria Garcia and me for all of Pima Community College‘s problems. Efforts to discredit us are completely without merit. Chancellor Lee Lambert and Clinco, Ripley and Hay—the board majority—have established a symbiotic relationship. Recent faculty and staff complaints show that the Board does not act independently.

Lambert has failed to demonstrate allegiance to PCC and our community. Three times in the last year, he left PCC to interview for chancellor jobs at West Coast colleges.

I have exercised my fiduciary responsibilities. I support the Centers of Excellence and have acknowledged that they will benefit the Pima County economy. I have carefully reviewed, and when appropriate, have questioned the chancellor’s proposals. I have raised concerns regarding questionable procurement processes and have been criticized for doing so. I have been falsely accused of being against the chancellor. It’s not personal. My vote is based on my analysis of each issue. My priority is determining whether a proposal is in the best interest of students, faculty, staff, and taxpayers. Lambert, Clinco, Ripley and Hay have targeted me because I do not rubber stamp the chancellor’s proposals.

It is clear that Greg Taylor, PCC District 4 candidate, has drunk the “Kool Aid.” He has chosen sides. His Oct. 28 Op Ed and other statements show his ignorance of the facts. Taylor demonstrates a lack of the knowledge and the independence required to be an effective board member.

Taylor has joined Lambert loyalists and refuses to acknowledge the significant problems at PCC. The Higher Learning Commission, PCC’s accreditor, will investigate recent complaints by faculty and staff. HLC finds serious problems, including a lack of transparency, and will require monitoring of PCC’s governance and administration.

A PCC faculty association filed a complaint with the HLC on Oct. 9, citing:

1. Harassment, intimidation, and retaliation against employees who have publicly expressed criticism of the College.

2. Attacks on the character and reputation of employees in ways that shame and silence them from expressing public criticism of the College.

3. A dispute resolution process that conceals policy violations and denies employees an unbiased method of resolving complaints.

Two federal judges have determined that Lambert, a civil rights attorney, has wrongfully terminated employees and denied their due process rights. Taxpayers paid costly out-of-court settlements and attorney’s fees.

Taxpayers again risk costly settlement. In January 2022, William Ward, former Vice Chancellor for Facilities, filed a lawsuit alleging, “Chancellor Lambert terminated Mr. Ward’s employment because Mr. Ward was candid with the Board about the fact that the Trane Company had an unfair advantage during the bidding process…”

Lambert, Clinco, Ripley and Hay refuse to acknowledge enrollment declined of 40% since Lambert’s appointment. A slight 9% increase for fall semester 2022 does not constitute a trend or a reversal of PCC’s enrollment woes.

In the past year, PCC has eliminated more than 12 high-demand degree programs. Constituents have complained to the HLC that it has taken them four years to complete a two-year degree. Required courses are not offered or have been eliminated. As a result, students and families lose time and money.

Don’t be fooled by candidate Taylor, who ignores faculty and staff concerns.

I support District 4 candidate Nick Pierson, a financial adviser and community volunteer, who is open-minded and willing to make decisions based on facts. I also support Theresa Riel, retired PCC instructor, who is running against Clinco in District 2. Pierson and Riel will be guided by facts, not fiction.