Local Opinion: Pima County Attorney failed in Meixner homicide

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The Pima County Attorney’s Office is one of several agencies whose failures left Murad Dervish free on Oct. 5 to enter the University of Arizona campus where he is accused of murdering Professor Thomas Meixner.

Nearly three weeks earlier, on Sept. 16, the University of Arizona Police Department (UAPD) had issued a report on Dervish, detailing profane and harassing emails he had sent, describing disturbing and frightening personal encounters between Dervish and university faculty and staff, and outlining reasons many knew Dervish posed a dangerous threat to faculty, staff, and others. That UAPD report was presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) with a request that prosecutors file criminal charges against Dervish. But PCAO failed to file any charges.

In the aftermath of the murder, UA President Robbins issued a letter on Oct. 17, reported widely in the news, complaining about the fact that PCAO had never gotten back to UAPD with any information about a decision whether PCAO would file charges against Dervish.

County Attorney Laura Conover responded, claiming that the UAPD report was submitted in September, that the report was “minimal” and that the evidence in UAPD’s report could not support the charge of “threatening or intimidating” under A.R.S. 13-1202.

Conover’s excuses are disingenuous and misleading. The UAPD report was not minimal; it consisted of 31 pages of extensive and thoroughly detailed facts and evidence. Moreover, Conover conveniently failed to address any charges that might have been filed other than threatening or intimidating. Dervish could have been charged both with “harassment” and with “use of an electronic communication to terrify, intimidate, threaten or harass” under A.R.S. 13-2921 and 13-2916.

When confronted about this by a news reporter, Conover’s Chief Deputy Baird Greene admitted there was sufficient evidence to potentially charge harassment, but noted police did not suggest harassment charges. That is beside the point. PCAO had a legal duty under A.R.S. 11-532(A)(2) to determine and file appropriate charges, not merely rely on suggestions from police. PCAO failed to do so.

Greene attempted deflection, claiming even if Dervish had been charged with and convicted of harassment “the possibility of jail time probably wasn’t even there.” Not so. Had PCAO timely charged Dervish in September, he could have been arrested and taken to jail immediately. He would have appeared before a judge who would hear evidence and impose pre-trial release conditions. PCAO could have requested, and the judge could have ordered, monitoring by pretrial services officers, including electronic monitoring, which could have provided some protection for the harassment victims. Upon conviction for harassment, a class 1 misdemeanor, Dervish could have been jailed for up to six months, or placed on probation with electronic monitoring, providing ongoing protection. PCAO’s failure to charge and prosecute Dervish for harassment left him free, entirely unmonitored.

Conover produced a copy of her office’s written decision declining to file charges, revealing that it was dated Oct. 17 — two weeks after the murder. If the case was not even reviewed until after the murder, Conover owes the community and the victim’s family an explanation as to why she failed to reveal this to the public. It appears that Conover’s office either failed to review the charges until after the shooting or failed to properly charge the case when presented.

Conover’s inaccurate description of the UAPD report as purportedly “minimal” and her office’s initial failure to admit that criminal charges could have been filed suggest she was attempting to cover up her mistakes. In addition, based on the revelations concerning the Oct. 17 report, which appears to show her office never reviewed the case prior to the shooting, she needs to explain when her office actually reviewed the UAPD case file.

One hopes Conover will be more transparent with the public in the future and commit that she and her office will do more to prevent tragedies involving identified campus threats.