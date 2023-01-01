Local Opinion: Pléibol in the barrios and in the big leagues

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Sports create a strange paradox where they unite us, even when they separate us into teams. In many communities in the United States and northwestern Mexico, baseball has been a powerful social force to integrate communities of all ages and different socioeconomic conditions, allowing us to cross the lines of ethnic segregation that has limited coexistence in our societies.

The cultural identity of Latino people in baseball has manifested, first in neighborhoods where the sport became a uniting factor among its inhabitants, forging relationships of friendship and companionship. But also, when the first Latinos began to play in the Major Leagues and acquired national notoriety, it gave visibility to the vibrant Hispanic presence and the many contributions they were making to American society.

An exciting exhibit on Latino participation in baseball is coming to Tucson in January and will be presented at the Tucson Desert Art Museum (7000 E Tanque Verde Road ... not to be confused with the Desert Museum). The exhibition is called “Pleibol! In the Barrios and in the Major Leagues.” It is organized by the Smithsonian Institution and is scheduled to visit several cities.

The most exciting thing about this exhibition is that we’ll be able to see how sports connect us in a very deep way, creating important memories in our lives, especially if we gathered with family or friends to watch games, celebrating triumphs or lamenting defeats. Or the moments lived in school or professional stadiums, or watching them on television, feeling anxiety, optimisms, betrayal and kinship as they happened in a game. That kind of sport is not industry, but experience. It feels familiar and close, as if it were part of us.

It is no coincidence that the Mexican Baseball Fiesta has become a tradition for Tucson. Teams from the Mexican Pacific League face off on this side of the border to the delight of their enthusiastic fans who have made Arizona their home, but who’s baseball hearts remain in northwestern Mexico, because those memories of childhood and youth remain forever with them, even if other circumstances in their lives changed.

The exhibition will be in both English and Spanish and will be on display from Jan. 14 to April 9, 2023. I hope that those who read this column will enjoy it and take their family to relive moments and admire the players of Latino baseball history in the United States that resonate very strongly in Arizona. The stories of Latino baseball, including especially Mexican American, in the neighborhoods and in Major League Baseball are part of American history. That is why this exhibition is made in collaboration with the National Museum of American History, whose mission is to rigorously document the complexity of the society of this country.

Baseball has been a bridge to connect diverse communities, because it is a passion shared by many people and groups on both sides of the border. The names are many, but how can we forget the “Fernandomania” that was unleashed in both countries for love of Fernando Valenzuela, from Etchohuaquila, Sonora, who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But the sport is much more than its great idols, because when we look back on the way in which it transformed and animated life in many urban and rural communities that were passionate about the “king sport”, the stories and memories become inexhaustible. Each team, each modest amateur league helped to create a community and that must be celebrated by passing those experiences to the new generations.