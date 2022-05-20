 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Politicians, we need you to be civil with each other

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Sheldon is a former director of intergovernmental affairs for the City of Tucson:

Things have changed. Much too much so in the political arena.

Used to be that a politician’s word was a bond and that elected officials “got along” with their colleagues—-at all levels—-whether it be city council or state legislator or Congressional cohorts, there existed a healthy amount of mutual respect. Sadly, not so today. And, for the sake of democratic salvation, a major correction in the divisiveness in all elected officials is direly needed and it should occur as quickly as possible.

Kindly allow me examples. As a witness to the behaviors, these are submitted with a degree of authority. My initial example, the relationship that existed between two of Arizona’s (and the nation’s, for that matter) greatest politicians, is that of Morris K. Udall and Barry M. Goldwater. They would typically fight like cats and dogs involving matters at all levels of public policy; yet, at the end of the day, they’d now and then have a beer together and rib each other and celebrate our nation’s greatness. Different parties but equals. And when it came to the goodwill of their constituency-Arizona-they were very convincing and successful. And what made these accomplishments possible were those precious elements: mutual respect/trust. And it seemed as if they weren’t all-consumed with being re-elected. Not the case today.

“Getting along” is the relationship that existed between the former Arizona House of Representatives Majority Leader Burton Barr—a deft and effective politician and Democrat Bruce Babbitt — Arizona’s graceful governor during the 1980s. Similar to the Udall-Goldwater relationship, these two stood firmly apart on many issues but when it came time to settle, on what was good for the State of Arizona, they would coalesce and move on. Their give-and-take on adoption of terms for an annual budget was astonishing to witness. They also went to staunch positions, but reached agreement and obtained enactment of the Arizona Groundwater Management Act of 1980.

Contrast those behaviors with those of today. Currently, it is not a pretty scene. What with in-fighting, obstructive and single-purpose causes, and hateful/despicable distrust of each other ruling the day, no wonder that little is being accomplished. This condition is not only sad, it also leads to tragic results. The prevailing attitudes must change or we, in my opinion and I believe shared by many, are headed into a not-good situation.

Of course, it is foolish to think that the Udall-Goldwater pattern of action will be duplicated, but we must make all attempts to try for improvement in our relationships amongst elected officials.

So please, elected officials, please be civil with one another. Your achievements will be greater than you can imagine and our nation will be the benefactor. Your belief system is fine, but kindly don’t force it on each other at the expense of accomplishment and national good. You, and only you, can bring about this change.

William Sheldon served as director of intergovernmental affairs for 25 years for the City of Tucson. His responsibilities included legislative liaison with the Arizona Legislature and the U.S. Congress.

