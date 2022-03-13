Local Opinion: Politics decided the value of my husband's life

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
What is the value of a life? In my husband’s case it was the amount of money the governor threatened school districts he would take away if any schools closed due to COVID-19.
If you keep up with the local news, you may remember that in mid-January there were a few schools, in particular, Pueblo High School, with large numbers of staffers out sick with COVID-19. Because there were not enough substitutes available, many students were put in auditoriums, libraries and cafeterias when there were no teachers available. Administrators, counselors, basically anyone available was either subbing in a classroom or babysitting in the auditorium.
There was a discussion as to whether schools in these situations should go online for a week or two until regular classes could resume. The superintendent of TUSD was interviewed and the school board debated what to do. Ultimately, the superintendent was not willing to close COVID-infested schools, perhaps because he was afraid the governor would pull funding. That is the cost of a life.
My husband, David Montaño, was an assistant principal at Pueblo. On Jan. 17 he tested positive for COVID-19. David had an underlying condition which compromised his immunity, but he was fully vaccinated and boosted, so we hoped he would be protected and if he got sick, we thought he would only have minor symptoms.
As the COVID liaison, he was well aware of the level of infection at the school. When teachers complained that the school was not closed down, David led by example and said, “If I can go to work, so can you. The students depend on us.” No one forced David to go to work, he went out of a sense of duty.
Friends and colleagues at Pueblo tried their hardest to shield him, but COVID was everywhere and could not be avoided. When your job requires you to be in person, it is difficult to come up with viable alternatives. He died on Feb. 8.
So, if you had asked me the value of my husband’s life, I, along with our three children, would say priceless. In fact, we were wrong. The value of David’s life was the dollar amount the district stood to lose if the governor followed through on his threats.
I wholeheartedly believe children need to be in school, however, one or two weeks online for schools with high infection rates could have saved a life. Maybe David would have lived long enough to attend college graduations and walk his daughters down the aisle.
We will never know what could have been, but we for sure know TUSD’s price for a life of an employee with 25 years of service.
Kerry Montaño is a recent widow. She lives in Tucson.