Local Opinion: Popular vote is the real 'will of the people'

A recent column disparaging calls for the Electoral College to be replaced by a National Popular Vote got me to thinking how the writer argued his case.
To begin, I’ll start with the end of said column where the writer related that the Constitution “was conceived by a citizenry that could neither read nor write.” Nothing could be further from the truth. The Framers were citizens (often farmers or tradesmen) who were by and large well-educated products of the Enlightenment whose sophistication in thought and word are amply evident in the document itself. I might also remind the writer, that at the time of the Constitutional Congress, the “citizenry” was defined as white men who owned land.
As regards the Electoral College, its current iteration is also due to the issue of “citizenry.” In 1804, the northern states moved to amend the Constitution by replacing the Electoral College with a National Popular Vote, but James Madison of Virginia (a slave state) persuaded the Congress otherwise: to keep the Electoral College and allow the Southern states to count their slaves as three-fifths of a person, insuring those states of equal, and in many cases, excessive clout in the Electoral College, which was based on a state’s population by census.
There are a number of well-reasoned arguments against the Electoral College, but I’ll discuss just two. First, the Electoral College often goes against the popular will as expressed in the popular vote. It’s helpful to think of a presidential election in much the way we think of gubernatorial elections, that we’re electing a governor for all the states. Arbitrary state boundaries should not inhibit the popular will. The Electoral College currently allows a vote in certain states to have three to four times the effect of votes in other states.
This is unfair for two reasons: People have, for the most part, chosen to live where they live, and that choice should not infringe upon the effect of their vote, whether or not more or fewer people have chosen that same place. Too, “battleground” states get the most attention during a national election, while the others receive scant campaigning. Lately, the presidential campaigns have narrowed down to Ohio, Michigan, Florida, and Pennsylvania. “National?” Hardly.
The Electoral College can also be seen as depressing voter turnout. Since each state has a predetermined number of electors, the only thing that matters is who wins the state vote, not how many people vote. In a National Popular Vote scenario, though, people would be encouraged to vote, knowing that their vote would be directly tied to the national will, one way or another. The Electoral College confounds this notion further by allowing a minority of voters in a state to dictate its electoral vote. Compound this by 15 or so states, and you see the problem: a minority-popular-vote candidate can walk away with all those electoral votes!
I believe the time has come for the National Popular Vote to replace the Electoral College. A voter in Los Angeles should not be penalized for his choice of residency, nor should a voter in Cincinnati be rewarded for his. White, rural voters should not be given more political clout than black or hispanic urban voters. Fair is fair. All votes must be made equal.
Mark Moe is a retired English teacher, recently relocated to Vail from Denver, Colorado. He contributed opinion and education columns for The Denver Post.