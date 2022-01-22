Local Opinion: Praise school board members for doing what is good for students

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Fifty years ago, I was standing before my school board as a high school senior, advocating for a change in the dress code policy.
I argued that students should be able to have facial hair while attending school and school events. Not sure I remember my talking points other than it was a bit awkward because my dad was in the room representing the board as their legal counsel. I do remember the board agreed to change the rule with one condition. The change would take effect the following school year.
It was January and the board did not want us walking up to get our diplomas with scraggly 4-month-old sideburns, mustaches and beards. For me, it was a bitter defeat after months of planning. I received dagger eyes when I delivered the news to the student council the next day. At this summer’s 50th reunion, I am sure no one will bring it up.
Fast-forward, and after 30 years collaborating with a school board as an administrator and superintendent and eight years as a school board consultant, I understand why the board delayed the dress-code change.
School board members are true servant leaders. They are unpaid volunteers devoting countless hours to their role, including training, meetings and studying agenda packets. They understand the uniqueness of their position in that they are nonpartisan and represent all stakeholders living in the district. Rarely do they view their position as a springboard to higher political office.
What is the role of a school board? Arizona law defines their role as setting goals and monitoring progress towards goals; hiring and evaluating the superintendent; approving and monitoring the budget; establishing and approving policies; approving curricular materials; and a variety of other huge responsibilities. Yet I imagine you are surprised as to the limited power and authority of a school board.
School board members understand their role and responsibilities and it is important to get on the same page with the community regarding these clearly defined duties. They cannot make any promises to help or act on stakeholders’ complaints until they reach the board level as an agenda item. They listen to concerns and communicate those concerns to the superintendent for resolution. Members have no authority to become involved in the day-to-day running of schools.
School board members are also subject to statutes governing open meeting protocols and procedures and can be held personally liable for violations. For example, there are strict limits on agenda items that may be discussed in a closed executive session and the law prohibits school board members from discussing any executive session information outside of the executive session.
During my first school board meeting as an assistant principal, I met our board president, Mr. Walter Douglas Jr. He was a legendary aviator who developed and operated a number of small airlines. In 1943, Mr. Douglas was appointed to the Flowing Wells Board and in 1950, he was elected board president and served as president until his death in 1987. He spent 44 years on the board and 37 as president!
During our conversation, Mr. Douglas told me his secret to his longevity was simple. Every meeting, every board member must consider the following question before voting on every agenda item: “Is it good for students?”
School board members have stepped up during these challenging times and have taken Mr. Douglas’ advice. Now it is our turn as a community to step up to the podium during the call to the public and thank school board members for doing the right thing at the right time for the right reason, what is good for students.
Nicholas Clement is a former superintendent at the Flowing Wells Unified School District. He is the Ernest W. McFarland Citizen’s chair in education at Northern Arizona University.