Local Opinion: Prayers and action

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Once again, “prayers and thoughts” are with families, this time in Uvalde, Texas, whose children will not come home from Robb Elementary School after the ending school bell.

As news of the mass school shooting broke out, many of the immediate responses from people watching the news feeds centered around “it’s people, not guns at fault,” “let us arm the teachers,” “Let us send in armed guards.” America’s predictable response to violence — guns.

I had to turn off the news this afternoon. It is the same news we have heard repeatedly. I do not want it to wash over me as a predictable occurrence. I do not want to become immune to violence by watching the news, turning off the TV and then just resuming my daily activities. I want to stop … and think … and try to figure out what role I need to play to try to stop this habitual occurrence.

The Columbine shooting on April 20, 1999 shocked all of us. Google the mass shootings at schools in the last 23 years and you will find so many reports of shootings, including: West Nickel Mines School, Virginia Tech, Northern Illinois University, Sandy Hook, Northern Arizona University, Townville Elem, Aztec High, Santa Fe High School, Marjory Stone Douglas High School, Saugus High School.

These schools might not mean anything to you unless you were the mother, father, brother, sister, spouse, teacher, or friend who suddenly found yourself in the depths of grief. What did the rest of us do after hearing the news of these shootings? We carried on with our lives while those families and schools involved in these shootings will never fully recover. How could you?

So instead of watching this devastating news, it is time to look at gun violence data. The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation provides a great deal of information regarding gun violence.

In 2017, Bangladesh had an incident rate of 0.07 deaths from gun violence per 100,000 people. At the same time, the U.S. reported a rate of 4.43 deaths. Our neighboring country of Canada stands at 0.47 deaths per 100,000 people. The prosperous countries of Singapore and Japan had some of the lowest rates of gun violence and the United Kingdom and Germany were not far behind.

So, the wealth of the country does not seem to impact the actual gun violence data. However, gun laws appear to have a profound impact on gun violence.

A 2016 review in Epidemiologic Reviews of 130 studies in 10 countries found the not-so-surprising conclusion that legal restrictions on owning and purchasing guns often are followed by a drop in gun violence. Restricting gun access led to a safer society. That is data — not the emotionally charged mantra of “Don’t take my right to bear arms.”

The question really is, do we want to live and improve our lives by using our data to drive decisions, or would we rather fall back to emotionally charged “protect my family” speeches?

The mass shootings found in our schools typically showed a quiet, often “loner” type student who arrived on campus and began indiscriminately, but methodically, shooting anyone he found as a target. These individuals desperately needed mental health assistance long before the actual shooting.

Earlier this month, in a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said a California ban on the sale of semi-automatic weapons to adults under the age of 21 was unconstitutional.

Judge Ryan Nelson wrote, “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army. Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the rights of young adults to keep and bear arms.”

During the Revolutionary War, young adults did not go into schools and randomly shoot students. Data? Or more emotionally charged speeches? If you do not agree with this ruling, then join groups who seek to change legislation and demand a safer society.

This is not about our Constitution written in 1787. This is not about the NRA. It is not about Republicans vs Democrats. It is also not about the rights of hunters and the right to defend one’s property.

It is about how to create a safe society where our children do not have to go through weekly emergency drills by hiding in closets and barricading their school doors.

It is about families feeling safe when they send their children to school. It is about trust that we have entities in our society specifically designed to keep the people in this society safe.

It is not a perfect society. But it is our society, and it is time to take ownership of this society. It is time to do whatever we can to ensure that guns stay only in the hands of those who have been trained to use them as part of their job.

Taking guns out of the hands of our children is only part of the answer. It is also time to demand more mental health resources for our children and adults in an increasingly stressful world.

Looking at the most recent Youth Risk Behaviors Survey from 2019, the American Society for Suicide Prevention found that 8.9 percent of youth in grades 9-12 reported they made at least one suicide attempt in the past 12 months. Translate that out: If your child is enrolled in a high school of 1,200 students, almost 107 of those students attempted suicide in the last 12 months. So, talk with your local school district, your school board, your state department of education and your governor.

My “prayers and thoughts” must be action-oriented. Today, I made another contribution to Gabby Giffords PAC. You can also support the Giffords Law Center. https://giffords.org. I am also educating myself on mental health needs of children in my state through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. https://www.samhsa.gov.

Mary Grace Wendel is a retired public educator in Tucson.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

