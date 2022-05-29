 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Preschool funding a ladder for local kids

Rex Scott

Rex Scott

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Rex Scott is a Pima County supervisor:

United States Sen. Edward Markey once said that “education is not only a ladder of opportunity, but it is also an investment in our future.” He could have been talking about the Pima Early Education Program scholarships (PEEPs) when he made that statement. This essential program is celebrating the end of its first year.

My colleagues on the Board of Supervisors and I created this program last spring to help families who wanted their daughters and sons to have the benefits of preschool, but struggled with the cost. The average monthly cost for preschool in Pima County is $800 per child. If you are parents whose budgets are already stretched thin by paying for housing, food in your kitchen, gas in your car and all the other expenses families confront, putting your child in preschool may seem like a luxury.

If your family income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, your child can qualify for a scholarship that will get them into the preschool of your choice. For a family of four, that is an annual income of roughly $53,000 per year. Next year, we will pilot an initiative for parents in the Tucson Unified School District that will allow families whose income is at or below 300% of the federal poverty level to qualify for assistance.

People are also reading…

In this first year, PEEPs helped close to 700 children who might have missed out on preschool otherwise. Think of what that opportunity means for these kids and their futures! For their families and their peace of mind! For our community and its future! In the years to come, even more children will be served. One superintendent told me recently that the preschools in his district will be able to accommodate almost half a kindergarten cohort next year.

During this last year and for the next two, Pima County is using funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act to fund our portion of the program. We also receive financial support from the City of Tucson, the Town of Marana, the Town of Oro Valley and all participating school districts. Donations to the United Way from individuals and businesses also provide necessary support.

When pandemic relief funds are exhausted, we will use a small portion of the secondary property tax that funds the library district to pay the county’s share of the program. A law passed by the Arizona Legislature last spring gave all counties this authority. With this assurance of annual funding, our school district partners and their counterparts in the private sector can move forward with confidence to ensure that we have the capacity to enroll any child in preschool whose parent wants that for them.

The support from United Way mostly assists PEEPs through a program known as Accelerate Quality, which is designed to help preschools meet the State of Arizona’s standards for high-quality early childhood education. Thanks in part to this program, there are now 208 preschool providers in our county that meet the state’s expectations.

Please visit the Pima County website to learn more about PEEPs, the Accelerate Quality endeavor and to read the progress reports from this first year. If you live in one of the participating school districts, are a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, or the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, find out what is being done in your area. If you are interested in any private-sector preschool provider, find out if they are part of the program.

John F. Kennedy reminded us that “our progress as a nation can be no swifter than our progress in education.” We should never allow any of our children to be denied the benefits of education. The investments we make in our children are always worthwhile. I hope that everyone in Pima County will see the potential inherent in knocking down barriers to access to quality early childhood education.

Rex Scott is a retired public school educator and a Pima County Supervisor.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

Fitz's Opinion: When it's no longer a game for a family and fans

The young daughter of an educator educates her peers

"The Monday after that October game, Coach Hardy walked into his classroom and found a Hangman game scrawled across his white board. The six blanks were filled in with the N-word. An image was posted. Word spread online," writes David Fitzsimmons. 

Local Opinion: Legislature adds needless hurdles to voting

Local Opinion: Legislature adds needless hurdles to voting

OPINION: "Our elections are secure. But at the state Legislature, the Big Lie of election fraud persists. We can ask Gov. Ducey to veto these bills, but he has not yet rejected a voter suppression bill sent to him. Make no mistake - we need a new Legislature with a Democratic majority if we are going to escape this whirlpool of lies," writes Priya Sundareshan, candidate for the Arizona Senate in LD 18.

Local Opinion: TUSD is a visionary district on a mission

Local Opinion: TUSD is a visionary district on a mission

OPINION: "Regrettably, our governor and Legislature’s historic underfunding for K-12 shows they are unwilling to invest in our students’ education. When voters clearly demonstrate our commitment to our K-12 students and educators, as we did by passing Proposition 208, it is unconscionable for the majority of representatives in Phoenix to cast aside our will," writes Judi Moreillon, an education advocate in Tucson. 

Local Opinion: Gun laws need rational examination

Local Opinion: Gun laws need rational examination

OPINION: "Nothing will completely stop mass shootings, but reducing the numbers should be a goal. Those against new regulations argue that offenders will not follow them. Given that, why have laws at all?" writes Green Valley resident Paul McCreary. 

Local Opinion: Capital resources are available for Tucson entrepreneurs

Local Opinion: Capital resources are available for Tucson entrepreneurs

OPINION: "It takes more than money, however, to make the entrepreneurial garden grow. It also takes opportunity, mentorship, and an ecosystem that supports the entrepreneur. We’re fortunate to have all of these as well," writes Tucsonan Larry Hecker, co-founder of the Desert Angels and IdeaFunding.

Local Opinion: Let's expand public education

Local Opinion: Let's expand public education

OPINION: "With the current budget surplus, Arizona has the opportunity to radically invest in the future without raising a single dime in new taxes. Let’s not waste this opportunity," writes Nathan Davis, a Democratic candidate for the Arizona House of Representatives in Legislative District 18.

Local Opinion: My grandmother would want us to have a choice

Local Opinion: My grandmother would want us to have a choice

OPINION: "As we explore the ruins of this place, I look at the boarded up windows, and imagine Rachel looking out at the street. Maybe holding my mother. I picture that winter, when she would hold her baby for the last time," writes Kat Stratford, a Tucsonan running to be a state representative.

Local Opinion: Prayers and action

Local Opinion: Prayers and action

OPINION: "It is about families feeling safe when they send their children to school. It is about trust that we have entities in our society specifically designed to keep the people in this society safe," writes Mary Grace Wendel, a retired public educator in Tucson. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News