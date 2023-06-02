The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

As owners of the Historic Hotel Congress since 1985, we have understood the importance of preserving the rich heritage and iconic landmarks that define Tucson. These places not only tell the story of our city’s past but also serve as crucial anchors for its future. That is why we are concerned about the current fate of the Tucson Inn, Frontier, and El Rancho, now owned by Pima Community College (PCC).

Over the years, Hotel Congress has stood as an example of how a historic building can be revitalized to breathe new life into a community. When we took on the task of restoring this property, we were met with skepticism. But we believed that by preserving and celebrating its history, we could help to spark a rejuvenation in downtown Tucson. Today, Hotel Congress stands as a vibrant center for culture, arts, and hospitality, attracting visitors to our Downtown community and is known around the world.

Tourism remains an economic cornerstone of our region. Recognizing the need for a skilled culinary and hospitality workforce in our post-pandemic world, in 2021, we met with the PCC Chancellor and college leadership. We outlined the immense potential the Tucson Inn, Frontier, and El Rancho historic properties held to serve as a center of excellence in the hotel, hospitality, and culinary arts. We offered our support, hoping to collaborate to see these buildings transformed into a viable training center. In that meeting, we were assured that PCC would restore and adaptively reuse them.

It’s with disappointment that we have learned about the possibility of a new board considering the demolition of these buildings.

The three historic buildings are testament to our city’s 20th-century identity. They are a reflection of the city we were and the city we could become. Losing them would be a disservice to future generations.

A future where these buildings are demolished and parking lots take their place is reminiscent of Urban Renewal. As we bid farewell to Lee Lambert, a leader who understood the importance of preserving our history, we implore the decision-makers to save these landmarks from destruction.

We propose the college formally designate these buildings as city historic landmarks and issue an RFP for public-private partners that would restore and operate the buildings as a hospitality and culinary arts living-lab training center. A place where aspiring chefs, hoteliers, and hospitality professionals can learn and grow, all while honoring our city’s legacy. This endeavor would not only preserve our history but also address the critical need for skilled workers in these industries.