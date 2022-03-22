Local Opinion: Professional educators make laws banning "critical race theory" unnecessary

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Lawmakers in many states are rushing to pass legislation to prevent education about racism — referred to broadly as “Critical Race Theory” — in publicly funded schools and colleges.
A common argument for the ban is that learning about racism is divisive and makes students feel bad about themselves or guilty about their association to slavery, the holocaust, police shootings and other historically documented acts of discrimination.
The assumption seems to be that teaching students about these difficult topics is bad for their learning and development. As a social psychologist and university educator who has been teaching courses on racism and other difficult issues for decades, I know this assumption simply isn’t true, especially when students learn about these topics from a professional educator.
It’s important to consider that each day in this country, students at every level of education learn information that can lead them to feel discomfort. For example, students learn that smoking causes cancer, using drugs and alcohol can destroy their health, and unsafe sexual behavior causes unwanted pregnancy and disease.
They learn that wearing a car seatbelt or a bike helmet will save them from a traumatic head injury. They also learn about how to prevent the destruction and loss of life caused by tornadoes, earthquakes, hurricanes and pollution. Our students learn a lot of scary stuff that emphasizes their personal responsibility in recognizing the problem and the solution!
Why do we expose our students to these uncomfortable truths? Because we have an obligation to educate them so that they know how to avoid or prevent risk. Indeed, explaining the causes, consequences and prevention of harm is critical for helping students overcome any distress they may feel about the topic.
So how do professional educators pull this off without causing the distress that prevents students from learning?
First, skilled teachers will present the information in a way that minimizes the distress for students. We use many well-established tools like forewarning students about the content, introducing it slowly, and providing opportunities to affirm their self-confidence before introducing the most difficult material. By carefully preparing students for the information about these dangers, research shows that students feel less distress and are more likely to understand and remember the information.
Second, professional educators will help students manage their distress by providing information about how to reduce or avoid the harm. Decades of research in public health show that if you want people to floss their teeth, you can’t just scare them with pictures of advanced gum disease. Feeling fear or guilt does not motivate change unless coupled with clear instructions on how to effectively reduce or prevent the danger. Skilled teachers always provide the solution to the problem so students know how to act.
Professional educators at every level are trained to use these same approaches (and more) when teaching students about slavery, the holocaust, segregation, Black Lives Matter and the #MeToo movement.
Helping students understand why people feel the hatred, fear or disgust that leads to harming others is possible without causing undue distress and sowing division. Our approach always shows students a variety of ways to promote equity, intergroup harmony, and to bridge our divides. Contrary to what some believe, the ultimate goal of teaching about these difficult moments in our history is to bring people together, not further divide them.
This is why, in the hands of skilled teachers, learning about difficult topics like racism and sexism can be a positive experience for students; an experience that reduces, rather than promotes, distress and division. Most professional educators have these skills, and those who do not can learn them if the professional development resources are available.
Rather than passing laws to ban skilled teachers from helping students understand racism and sexism, lawmakers should provide the resources that schools and colleges need to assure all students benefit from learning about these important issues.
Jeff Stone, Ph.D., is a University Distinguished Professor of Psychology & Psychiatry at the University of Arizona.