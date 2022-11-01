 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Progressives should not support Israel’s apartheid government

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In her recent op-ed, “You can — and should — be both a progressive and a Zionist,” Arizona House of Representative’s Democrat Alma Hernandez goes on a 15-paragraph rampage against Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for something she didn’t say.

Hernandez writes that “Tlaib shocked the world when she recently argued that progressives who support the world’s only Jewish state are not progressives at all.” I read Tlaib’s remarks as well, and nowhere does she make this claim. Tlaib stated that “you cannot claim to hold progressive values yet back Israel’s apartheid government.”

Backing an apartheid regime and supporting Israel are not the same thing. People protesting South African apartheid were not calling for the downfall of the South African state; they were calling for an end to its apartheid regime. I include myself among those people, just as I now oppose apartheid in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories where two sets of laws are applied: one for Jewish Israelis, who are treated as first-class citizens in both places, and one for Palestinians, who can’t even be called second-class citizens under the existing laws and regulations pertinent to them.

I lived in Israel twice — in 1963-64, and as a student in 1981. I also lived in Palestine: in Gaza in 2002, and temporarily in Ramallah. I have been back to both places so often I’ve lost count. I was last in Israel/Palestine again this past summer (2022), and the brutal regime that dictates its discriminatory measures against Palestinians both in Israel and occupied Palestine has become more grotesque, more oppressive and frightening, than ever. There is no question that a complex system of apartheid separates Palestinians and Israeli Jews, and that under this system the ultimate goals are separation, dispossession and ultimately expulsion (if not worse) of the Palestinian Arabs. If the current Israeli government considers itself the rightful expression of modern Zionism, then that Zionism is profoundly racist.

Last I checked, upholding the values of “liberty, equality, fraternité” and demanding that universal human rights be applied unconditionally to all people everywhere is not anti-Semitic. In fact, it bothers me more and more that champions of Palestinian human rights are labeled “anti-Semitic” as if by demanding rights for one group of people you are asking that human rights for another group of people be rescinded. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Progressives, more than any other group, claim to uphold these values, and therefore — as Rashida Tlaib said — should not be supporting apartheid anywhere. Tlaib is right, and Hernandez, who might benefit from a stay in Jenin or Nablus, needs to learn how to read more carefully or to stop calling herself a progressive Democrat.

Jennifer Loewenstein

Jennifer Loewenstein is a retired associate director of Middle Eastern Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a senior lecturer on Middle Eastern history and politics. She lives in Tucson.

