Local Opinion: Promise of much-needed affordable housing awaits Sen. Sinema’s yes vote

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
“My name is Cammie. My husband and I wanted to apply for Section 8 as we are a low-income family. Due to illness, I have not been able to work in four years and my husband works three days a week. Any help will be most appreciated.” Every day, people like Cammie send requests for housing help in Tucson, South Tucson, Pima County and across the country. And their needs continue to grow much faster than our resources.
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc in our neighborhoods and destroyed too many lives. But the hardest blows have struck at individuals and families whose housing needs have been compromised. The lack of safe and healthy affordable housing was a local and national problem before our current health crisis.
In the face of these mounting challenges, both the South Tucson Public Housing Authority and city of Tucson’s Public Housing Authority, where we serve as directors, have continued to address the growing affordable housing needs of our communities. Only 1 in 4 people who are eligible for housing assistance receives it, and the number of those who qualify has risen, undoubtedly. As we remain committed to helping those hurt by the COVID-19 fueled economic crisis, we must also equally focus on creating more opportunities to make more affordable housing in our neighbors in need. And a vital opportunity is currently awaiting a vote in the U.S. Senate: the Build Back Better Act.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema must vote to pass the Build Back Better Act to guarantee the $150 billion proposed for housing and community programs. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to preserve and create affordable housing. The 5,300 people — families with children, seniors, veterans and persons with disabilities — who are served by the Tucson and South Tucson public housing authorities and the growing number of those who need safe, clean, affordable homes are depending on us.
Affordable housing units serve some of the most vulnerable people in our state. In 2020, about 87,510 Arizonans with an average household income of $13,297 lived in subsidized housing. Many assisted households include children, 21% include someone with a disability and 42% include someone over the age of 62. The Tucson and South Tucson public housing authorities provide safe, decent, affordable homes to many of Arizona’s seniors, families with children, veterans, persons with disabilities and more.
For all the assisted renters in our state, there are many unassisted households who struggle to cover their rent.
In 2021, there were 183,652 extremely low-income renter households in Arizona. Of these households, 75% were paying more than 50% of their income toward housing. Severe housing cost burden can lead to increased housing insecurity, eviction and homelessness. The anguish over the lack of decent housing also affects the well-being and health of our residents who are forced to live in deplorable conditions.
Between 2019-2020, homelessness grew by 9.7% in Arizona. More than half of homeless Arizonans are unsheltered. While we are making strides in Arizona to address these housing concerns, there is still more that must be done. Congress’ neglect of public housing has led to the loss of at least 10,000 desperately needed affordable homes each year.
If the Build Back Better Act passes, Arizona could receive about $30 million for public housing repairs and 24,500 new Housing Choice Vouchers. Those resources could help us meet plumbing and deferred maintenance needs in Tucson public housing properties. Housing is essential infrastructure — we must protect it!
After passing in the House late last year, the Build Back Better Act is now in the hands of the Senate. We call on Sen. Sinema to pass Build Back Better and do right by her constituents. Our local and national housing needs will only increase. The time to act is now.
Liz Morales is the director of housing and community development for the city of Tucson. Betty Villegas is the executive director of the city of South Tucson Housing Authority.