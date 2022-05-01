Local Opinion: Prop 411 would fund repairs on all Tucson streets

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers. Burke, Hernandez, and Calvert are members of the Tucson Delivers Bond Oversight Commission:

On May 17, Tucson voters have a once in a lifetime opportunity to fix all our neighborhood streets over the next 10 years. If approved, Proposition 411 will generate enough funding to improve every neighborhood street inside the city limits while making them safer.

We have firsthand knowledge of the magnitude of Tucson’s need for more road improvements. As members of the Tucson Delivers Bond Oversight Commission, our job is to make sure that our taxpayer dollars are spent in accordance with the plan voters approved in 2017 under Prop 101 — a half-cent sales tax dedicated to public safety capital needs and road repairs. We are pleased to report that the funds are being spent as approved and the projects will all be completed.

While the current sales tax for road improvements sunsets on June 30, 2022, the project completion timeline continues through 2023. That’s because it takes time for tax revenues to reach the city’s bank account and then more time to complete the projects that are funded.

One of the challenges the commission faces is selecting which neighborhoods will receive funding for repairs, using a “worst streets first” repair strategy. Many neighborhoods have come before us to request repairs, and the board has had to tell most of them that there are not enough funds to repair all our residential streets. Put simply, Tucson’s Street repair needs greatly exceed the funding available under Proposition 101.

As approved by voters, 40% of Proposition 101 revenues are dedicated to repairing roads. The other 60% goes to public safety capital expenses, such as building new fire stations and replacing the Tucson Police Department’s aging vehicle fleet. Under Proposition 101, an estimated $100 million is going towards repairing our roads, with another $150 million going towards public safety capital needs. That compares to the estimated $600 million price tag to repair all of Tucson’s neighborhood streets. While Proposition 101 has made a big dent in Tucson’s Road repair needs, it does not — and was never supposed to — generate the level of funds needed to comprehensively fix Tucson’s streets.

To Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council’s credit, they are doing everything they can to maximize road repair dollars through the regular city budget, recently adding $14 million to funds dedicated to road repair. But given the sheer magnitude and price tag of our road repair needs, additional resources are required.

Fortunately, Tucson voters can do just that through Proposition 411, without increasing taxes. Proposition 411 maintains the same tax rate approved by voters under Proposition 101 but changes the distribution formula to prioritize road repairs. Unlike our current dilemma of having to pick between neighborhoods that all have poor roads, over 10 years Proposition 411 will generate enough funding to improve the condition of all our neighborhood streets. We are not just talking about filling potholes – we are talking about resurfacing every neighborhood street through a variety of methods.

Proposition 411 will generate an estimated $740 million over its 10-year lifetime. Here is how the proceeds will be spent:

80% of the revenues will go to repairing and resurfacing every neighborhood street.

20% of the revenues will go to improving safety by enhancing sidewalks, bike lanes, street lighting and pedestrian crossing, as well as upgrading traffic signals to shorten commutes.

A citizens’ commission will continue to provide independent oversight to ensure our taxpayer dollars are properly and transparently spent.

Please vote yes on Proposition 411. If you vote by mail, be sure to send in your ballot by May 11, 2022. If you vote in person, there are limited polling locations open on and before Election Day, May 17, where you may also drop off your completed ballot. Please check the city clerk’s website for more information.

Let’s fix our streets and improve safety for all who share them. We all deserve smooth and safe streets where we live and play.

Tucson voters will decide on May 17 whether to continue the half-cent sales tax, which would provide an estimated $740 million over 10 years for road repairs and safety. For more information on Prop 411 visit https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Prop411

