Local Opinion: Prop 411

There is no doubt that the streets in front of most of our homes here in Tucson need a lot of work. There are too many cracks and too many potholes. That is why we both support Prop 411, an initiative that once and for all provides a comprehensive approach to fixing our neighborhood streets — all without raising taxes.

As past chair of the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce and a former member of the Tucson City Council, we know that a strong transportation network is essential to both the quality of life in Tucson and promoting a healthy business environment. This starts at the micro level with our neighborhood streets.

As Election Day approaches on May 17, we wanted to share some of the reasons why we support Prop 411 and answer common questions we’ve encountered from our friends, family and neighbors:

Why Prop 411?Road engineers rated 85% of streets in Tucson’s neighborhoods in poor or failing condition. You probably don’t need a statistic to convince you of that.

Prop 411 will raise $740 million over the next decade and devote 80% of that ($590 million) to a comprehensive neighborhood street improvement plan. And comprehensive here isn’t an exaggeration. Prop 411 will resurface every single neighborhood street in Tucson because filling and patching individual potholes is inefficient, slow, and doesn’t meet the challenge we face.

The remaining 20% ($150 million) will fund safety improvements like enhancing sidewalks, improving bike lanes, and upgrading street lighting and pedestrian crossings. These investments will not only save lives; they will save the money you spend on blown tires and other repairs caused by our roads.

Where does the money come from? Prop 411 maintains the current city sales tax rate at 2.6%, which is the same rate as surrounding jurisdictions, including Oro Valley and Marana. Instead of raising taxes, it extends a temporary half-cent sales tax that is already in place. The sales tax exempts basic necessities such as food, medicine, and rent. It is paid by everyone who makes a purchase within city limits, regardless of whether they live here or not. This lessens the overall burden on city residents and ensures everyone who drives on our streets contributes to fixing them.

Weren’t sales taxes already supposed to fix our roads?Under Prop 101, only 40% of revenues went towards road repairs. The other 60% went to equally important investments in public safety capital needs, such as opening new fire stations and replacing old police cruisers. While Prop 101 made a dent in our overall road repair needs, it simply was not enough.

What about other funding sources, like the state gas tax and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law?The state Legislature has not raised the gas tax since the 1990s despite the growth of our state. Federal dollars from the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law unfortunately are not designated for local road repair needs — they are for larger-scale projects such as passenger rail, public transit, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

How do we know the money will be spent on our roads?Prop 411 includes strict independent oversight and accountability requirements. A citizens’ Independent Oversight and Accountability Commission will oversee expenditures of all funds dedicated towards road repair, and a Complete Streets Coordinating Council will oversee street safety improvement projects. In addition, the Mayor and Council passed a Truth in Taxation policy that is legally binding and requires all funds to be spent in accordance with the text of the ballot initiative.

At a time where everything is so politically polarized, we can all agree that our roads need to be repaired. There are no Democratic or Republican potholes. That is why a bipartisan group of community leaders, small business owners, environmental and transportation advocates, public safety organizations, labor unions, and more all are supporting Prop 411. So please, join us in voting “yes” on 411 in the upcoming special election!

Ian McDowell is a local businessman and past chair of the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce. Karin Uhlich is a former member of the Tucson City Council representing Ward 3.

