The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

When it comes to electricity in Tucson, you don’t have a lot of choices — you can choose TEP, or you can choose to not get electricity. So, you can’t really control what the electricity you use is generated from. But, being in one of the sunniest cities in the country, you’d figure that a good amount of it probably comes from solar.

Well, you’d be wrong. Eighty-six percent of TEP’s electricity comes from coal and gas. And in the process, they emit 10.3 million metric tons of planet-warming emissions every single year, making them the single-biggest source of Tucson’s emissions — TEP singlehandedly hastens the climate crisis.

Now, when it comes to climate action, the City of Tucson does pretty well. Back in 2020, they declared a climate emergency, something which the AZ Youth Climate Coalition (AZYCC) played an important role. Throughout 2022, they developed a comprehensive Climate Action Plan, an endeavor that AZYCC worked with the City on as an official community partner. And just a couple of months ago, they took effective steps to advance Tucson’s EV readiness.

But, all of this missed the biggest problem: addressing emissions from electricity generation. It was a tough cookie to crack. Then, all of a sudden, the City was presented with a once-in-25-year chance to sit down with the largest source of our community’s emissions, and strike a deal that would compel them to reduce it. It was a golden opportunity, and everything lined up perfectly — and then they squandered it.

There are numerous issues with Prop 412. First, the inequitable distribution of rates that burdens the entire community for the benefit of a small portion of the population. Second, the extremely undemocratic process that allowed for absolutely zero public input. But, even in the face of those, perhaps the area where Prop 412 most egregiously fails is on the matter of climate.

The proposed agreement extracts an additional surcharge to fund a Community Resilience Fee, a fee that one would expect would be dedicated towards climate action, perhaps funding the City’s newly adopted Climate Action Plan. Not quite. For the first decade — that’s until 2033! — 90% of the money would go towards an entirely unrelated pursuit. Remember that according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we have till 2030 to halve our carbon emissions. But under this agreement, the City’s Climate Action Plan would receive a paltry amount of money for a decade as we blow past our 2030 deadline and barrel towards climate disaster.

Despite all that, TEP has the nerve to advertise Prop 412 as promoting “clean” energy on the signs they’ve put up all around town. Consider that for a second — TEP takes no steps to address their emissions, strong-arms the city into a weak agreement, and then spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to greenwash the whole situation and gaslight the whole city into thinking it’s any good.

And who will be bearing the greatest brunt of this? Who will lift the heavy burden that TEP’s carbon emissions will invariably lay on us? It’s the youth of the City of Tucson. If this passes, an entire generation will grow up with this franchise agreement controlling TEP. An entire generation suffering from the dire impacts of the climate crisis: in the southwest, extreme heat — rendering six Arizona counties uninhabitable — and an exacerbated megadrought.

The current franchise agreement expires in three years. We have plenty of time to negotiate a new one. If we demonstrate to TEP that we will not let them get away with jeopardizing our city’s future, then we will be able to reach a better agreement that works for everyone.

The election is in a few days. So I, and the rest of Tucson’s youth, urge you — vote no.