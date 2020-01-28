Local Opinion: Proposed Arizona legislation on trans athletes needs to be changed or rejected

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
As a trans-identifying person, I was mortified to see Saturday’s headline: “Proposal would bar transgender men from female teams.” First off, let’s get our nomenclature correct. Someone born with a penis who identifies as a woman is a transgender woman not a transgender man. The headline would not be so galvanizing if written correctly.
And make no mistake — the people who would be banned from athletics by the proposed legislation are ALREADY girls. No amount of isolation will change that fact. As we see all too often, rejection by peers cause many trans youth to take their own lives (if you’d like to help change this, see Dan Savage’s “It Gets Better Project” to uplift LGBTQ youth in despair: www.itgetsbetter.org). Trans youth are far more likely to die from suicide and to become homeless than kids lucky enough to be born in a body matching their gender identity.
It doesn’t have to be this way! Athletics is one of those avenues for vulnerable young people that nurtures belonging, leadership and lifelong bonds. I knew there was something different about my gender compared with other girls, even when I was small. But because my gender queer/nonbinary identity was not visible, people simply saw a “girl” and that was that. Athletics, more than academics, defined my trajectory as a young leader. I was confident in my body, with my male and female peers, and perhaps most importantly, with my inner self. Athletics kept me from smoking, drugs, alcohol and such body-hating afflictions as anorexia and bulimia. Athletics helped me learn to love my entire self, in the context of a group of other striving athletes.
To be sure, there will be instances when a trans youth outcompetes a cis-gendered kid, and there will be plenty of the opposite. This is competitive sports! Learning to lose, as well as learning to win graciously, is an ultimate goal. Let’s weigh the short-term sting of a possible loss against the lifelong damage to a trans youth who is absolutely excluded. There is so much more to athletics than winning every single time.
If state Rep. Nancy Barto and supporters still are not convinced, I urge them to check out myriad policy models to include transgendered people from K-12 all the way up to national sports (www.transathlete.com). By design, the draconian three-part test of the proposed legislation is exclusive in the absolute.
How many trans suicides do we need to remind us that we are people before we are boys or girls and that we need space to be allowed to become who we are on the inside? Either in the faking of a gender that is wrong (which I did for 30 years) or in societal rejection of the gender that is right, trans people often can feel that we are dying on the inside. It seems to me a small gift of grace among all the other adversities that trans youth face to embrace these girls as the girls that they are.
Let’s help trans youth develop into the future leaders our society sorely needs. Let’s give them athletics. Please urge your legislators to either modify or outright reject this bill.
Em Martin Brott is a Tucson nonprofit executive and a Tucson Public Voices Op Ed Project Fellow.