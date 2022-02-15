Local Opinion: Proposed bills would harm Arizonan transgender youth and their families

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers. Lizette Trujillo is a mother of a transgender son in Tucson. Russell Toomey is a professor of family studies and human development at the University of Arizona:
It is easy to forget that policies have personal impacts, unless you are a transgender youth or parenting a transgender child whose life would be upended if any of the 10 anti-transgender bills being considered in our state Legislature were signed into law.
Lizette Trujillo: The legislative session has become such a disruption in my family’s life ever since the first wave of anti-transgender legislation targeting transgender youth swept across the country in 2020. In Arizona, SB1130, SB1138, and HB2608 are unnecessary and harmful legislation that prevent transgender youth from receiving the medical care and treatment indicated by their medical providers.
Supportive, competent care for transgender youth is life saving and necessary. I have spent many nights worried and afraid about what this legislation will mean for my son. The discrimination my son has faced in his short life has been heartbreaking; we need our community members, family, and friends to really understand what is at stake.
Russell Toomey: Writing as a private citizen, rather than as a representative of the state or university, I’d like to share next why these bills harm kids.
What does science say about these bills?
SB1130, SB1138, and HB2608 seek to penalize medical providers who follow the well-established standard of care when treating transgender youth. Research and personal stories are consistent and clear: those treatments are medically necessary, developmentally appropriate, and save lives. All major medical associations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Medical Association, back the use of this care when indicated by the criteria outlined in the standards of care.
Notably, and inconsistent with the language in SB1130, SB1138, and HB2608, it is never appropriate for a transgender minor to undergo any surgical or pharmaceutical intervention, such as pubertal blockers or hormones, prior to puberty. The inclusion of these procedures for children in these proposed bills seeks to create unjustified fear.
However, when medical care consistent with the standards of care is indicated and provided by licensed medical providers, transgender youths’ depression and suicidality levels drop to levels found among the general youth population, and their anxiety is also reduced. Importantly, these positive effects last into adulthood.
The beneficial effects of supportive medical care for transgender youth are critically important when understood in the following context: According to research I published in the journal “Pediatrics” in 2018, nearly 1 in 3 transgender girls and 1 in 2 transgender boys and nonbinary youth have attempted suicide; these rates are 3 to 5 times the suicide attempt rates found among non-transgender boys and girls.
These alarming differences do not have to be reality. Most research documents that these differences are created or widened by discrimination, including legislation that limits the rights of transgender youth like SB1130, SB1138, and HB2608. When youth receive the care and support that they need, these differences are nearly eliminated.
Allowing medical providers to continue providing this care — as they have for many years — will save lives and ensure that transgender youth can thrive. SB1130, SB1138, and HB2608 will undo this status quo based solely on fear and misinformation, harming transgender youth in the process.
Rather than criminalizing medical providers, we urge our state legislators to do the right thing: lead our communities by respecting the individual rights and liberties of all young people, their families, and their providers.
Lizette Trujillo: My son is proof that support and access to age-appropriate medical care drastically improves the quality-of-life transgender youth experience. He has a remarkable care team (clinical psychiatrist, and pediatrician), enjoys school, and has an incredible group of friends. He is like any other teen and is deserving of the rights other people are afforded. He and other transgender youth deserve to be able to think about school, friends, family, and sports, rather than harmful legislation.
Please let our Arizona lawmakers know that you don’t support discriminatory bills in our state by sending emails or calling their office. Your allyship and support will save lives.
Lizette Trujillo is the mother of a 14-year-old transgender son, and advocate for transgender youth and their families. Russell Toomey is a professor of family studies and human development at the University of Arizona and an expert in discrimination, youth development, and mental health.