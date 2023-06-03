The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Re: the May 29 article “Starting the conversation about prop 412’s failure.”

Councilman Kozachik’s opinion hit some high notes and filled in the score pretty well with some Council history. Its aspirational tone will have people nodding their heads up and down. Who (other than shareholders) wouldn’t want Tucson Electric Power to commit real dollars to mitigate the mess their energy mix has and will continue to create for Tucson’s precious water resources, air quality — and really our entire way of life. His advice about a side agreement with TEP echoes what has been achieved by other municipalities — legally binding agreements running in tandem with the franchise agreements that commit the utility to climate mitigation dollars and action items. Sounds great, let’s go get some paper and pens and get TEP signed up.

But there’s always a but, and there’s a reason why TEP’s parent company Fortis has revenues of $11 billion per year and assets of $65 billion. They do not give money away and they do everything legally possible to keep what they have. So any negotiations with TEP will be very high stakes indeed. You might as well call it the World Series of Poker Climate Change. And who better to lead the charge than arguably the most famous poker player of all time, Doyle Brunson. What would Doyle do? Pretty much what he is on record as saying: “Failure should be our teacher, not our undertaker.”

So now that 412 has gone down — what has the City learned from that failure to avoid the pitfalls in Doyle’s warning? Based on Kozachik’s opinion I’d say not much. On his own he immediately engaged TEP to begin a rehash and rebirth of a new franchise agreement. Admirable but ill timed and ill conceived. It will take much more than a lone cowboy trying to do the right thing. A strategy like that doesn’t stand much of a chance against the legal machinery that Fortis will bring to bear on any side agreement affecting their bottom line. And as a real slap in the face to Brunson’s sage advice you’ve got all the same chummy players from TEP and the City lined up again about to be re-assembled at the same table talking about the same issues. And you’re expecting different results? That’s the hallmark of insanity. (see Einstein, Albert)

Mayor Romero seems confident that City Attorney staff can take TEP head on and bring home the bacon. The word on the street is that hiring outside legal counsel is a complete non starter, don’t even go there. Yes, I’ll bet dollars to doughnuts that the City Attorney staff are bright, whip smart and energetic; otherwise they wouldn’t be hired — 9-5 lawyer positions with full benefits are rare, coveted and competitive.

But the City is woefully outmatched here and the stakes are almost existential.

The City is on the wrong side of Doyle Brunson’s wise counsel and make no mistake we are in a poker game here with TEP and Fortis. The City is facing a future revenue shortfall with the Flat Tax and If the City continues to rely on its own internal legal resources to match up with TEP/FORTIS the City could be leaving game changing money on the table they never knew existed. Without advice from people who specialize in exactly these kinds of high wire negotiating acts we’ll never know the answer.

Too much is at stake here for the City not to seriously consider hiring or consulting with an experienced attorney — not aligned with the utility industry — who has had success negotiating in the trenches with utilities and with the Arizona Corporation Commission. Without such specialized expertise, the City is in danger of ending up with the short straw and burned by Tom Wait’s famous lyrics: “The large print giveth and the small print taketh away.”