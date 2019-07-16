The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Arizona is a desert place, a mountain place, a place of saguaro and piñon, of prickly pear and ponderosa pines. It’s a place of big cities and small towns, of rivers and canyons and sacred peaks. I’ve come to love the Southwest. My husband and I moved here in 1999 to work. We raised our two daughters here.
As a professor, I’ve taught Arizona’s teenagers and young adults for almost 20 years. As a picture-book author, I’ve visited school children from all over Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Nevada and California. I’ve met many parents, teachers, librarians, who care deeply about children, not only their own, but those in their neighborhood, their churches, synagogues and mosques.
On this morning, however, I want to talk about a group of children that none of us see. They dwell not far from here, and they live in deeply disturbing conditions within migrant detention camps throughout the Southwest and beyond. They are suffering. They are in a state of extreme trauma — emotionally and physically, and I ask all of us with the time to read the paper with our morning coffee: do not look away. This is a humanitarian crisis, a moral crisis, and we cannot close our eyes, ears and hearts for even one more day.
Regardless of your feelings about the current political landscape, or elected leadership, there are children suffering. Here are a few things I know for sure. I know that the bond between parent and child is holy. I know that only desperation, and hope for a better future, would propel a parent across deserts and borders, through militarized zones, and over mountains, children in hand. These families are fleeing violence, drought and poverty.
Here’s one thing I don’t understand: valuing some children’s lives above others. I don’t want children to suffer in the name of my (or my children’s) freedom or happiness. The time for politics and arguments over terminology — concentration camps, detention camps, internment camps — is over.
My great-grandparents were killed in the Holocaust. I’m the daughter of a Peruvian immigrant. I don’t care what we call these camps. I care about what happens to the children inside them. We’ve had only the briefest glimpses of what is happening inside of these camps, and each picture is more disturbing than the next. We can only guess what horrors remain unseen.
As a mother, teacher and storyteller, I believe these children are ours to care for, inspire and protect. Let’s wrap our arms around them, Arizona. It doesn’t matter if your politics are red, blue or purple. Let’s howl in protest. Let’s call our local and state representatives. Let’s take our feet to the street. We are better than this. Parents, teachers, aunts, uncles, grandparents, let’s extend our love beyond our own children and protest the suffering happening in our backyard. As Mother Teresa said, “If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other.”