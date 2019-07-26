The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer
Everyone is getting tone-deaf to racism, it’s unavoidable. Everywhere you turn, stories flood our senses. Often, it’s Donald Trump tweeting something controversial that provokes accusations of racism. Increasingly more, stories of everyday people in conflict dominate news stories for the same reason; accusations of racism.
We’re all tired of talking about it. Many people think racism doesn’t really exist anymore and is just a word thrown out at every opportunity for slights of any reason or size. While weary of these stories, even more frustrating is journalists, radio/TV and reporters who take sides and weigh in from a woefully uneducated perspective.
Danger of Becoming Tone-Deaf or Extremist
Most people mistakenly think racism and discrimination are surely remnants from the distant past. This is just not the case. It’s true that not every conflict between people of different color is motivated by racism. But there is a much bigger problem.
Becoming tone-deaf to racial issues or becoming extremist gets further from the real conversation. Racism does exist, but the far more dangerous problem is systemic racial discrimination. If we don’t understand the fundamental rules of systemic discrimination, we keep on hoping that things will eventually get better, but instead they will get worse.
Bias, Racism, Discrimination
Bias basically means a person may have a tendency toward certain views. We all have bias. Racism is far stronger. Racism carries the belief of “better,” which holds as a core belief that others are inherently less. This is an important distinction that makes it the most complex social dilemma in America. For some reason, this nuance seems to be misunderstood and underestimated. And this is what makes it so dangerous.
It is only when an individual or group has the power to influence laws, policies, hiring, that an individual’s bias or racism can turn into discrimination. It’s when individuals occupy positions of power, as in government, police, policy makers, that the opportunity for true discrimination exists. Once in power, an irresistible temptation exists which can transfer individual bias into inordinately unfair acts of discrimination against others who have no power. It’s that simple.
That’s why racial discrimination has been impossible thus far to course correct. If we ignore what’s going on, we allow this same vicious cycle to continue. The fact that Trump so openly uses his individual racism and executive power to change laws and policies to discriminate is what makes him and others like him so dangerous. Individual racist acts are unfortunate and heartbreaking.
But when racist individuals who believe they are inherently better gain and use positions of power … that’s when we are rendered helpless. Discrimination can only be limited if we change the balance of power. If we as citizens blindly elect any leader who uses their bias to inflict unfair discrimination against others they deem less, we are unwittingly being used as pawns to proliferate our most serious social problem.
And?
Nondiscriminatory leaders exist but are outliers. These individuals struggle to gain trust and votes necessary to gain power. Why? Because some voters are extremist and others are tone-deaf to racism, not understanding it’s link to discrimination. This is the bait-and-switch.
If tone-deaf sit on the sidelines while others become extremist and deputized, discriminatory people retain power. Let’s focus on understanding systemic discrimination. Learn to identify civic leaders at all levels who appropriately use power. Don’t become tone-deaf nor extremist. Use the power of your vote to make a difference.