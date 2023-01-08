Local Opinion: Re-fighting the drug wars

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A Jan. 2 opinion essay in the Arizona Daily Star by writers associated with the conservative Heritage Foundation describes the genuinely tragic epidemic of opioid overdose deaths in both apocalyptic and partisan terms.

Dismissing “harm reduction” strategies such as needle exchanges, wider accessibility to medications that block both cravings and overdoses, or rehabilitation programs, the authors claim the “left” and the Biden administration’s “open border policies” practically invited Mexican drug cartels to poison and kill American youth. Without quite saying so, the authors suggest that adopting harsher criminal penalties, completing a border wall, and turning back asylum seekers would solve the crisis.

Their framing of the problem and its solution harken back to decades of failed drug policies. I am surprised they haven’t urged schools to rummage through storage closets to screen the 1930s anti-pot cult classic “Reefer Madness” or to revive other discredited efforts like Nancy Reagan’s “just say no” campaign or the D.A.R.E. program.

The fentanyl and related drug crises were not caused by “leftists” or Joe Biden. They have been building for decades. Through the 1980s, the number of overdose deaths, mostly from heroin, remained fairly steady, at around 6,000 per year. The toll began rising sharply during the 1990s and 2000s with the wider use of methamphetamine and prescription painkillers such as OxyContin (a time-release form of oxycodone) which pre-dated the fentanyl surge. Both were manufactured primarily domestically, the first in backwoods labs. The latter by multinational pharmaceutical companies like Purdue Pharma, which made billions of dollars promoting and distributing it as a supposedly non-addictive pain reliever. Even as the death toll rose between the late-1980s and 2015, state and federal law enforcement arrested nearly 1 million people annually for marijuana offenses, criminalizing a drug that kills precisely no one.

America’s drug wars began around 1914 with passage of the Harrison Narcotics Act that targeted heroin and cocaine. It expanded in 1937 with passage of the Marijuana Tax Act. Additional laws with escalating penalties were implemented during the 1950s through 1990s. Politicians routinely blamed the problem on foreign criminal organizations and domestic racial minorities or, during the Cold War, on Communist rivals. Well into the 1990s, Democrats and Republicans, ranging from Ronald Reagan to George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton and then-Sen. Joe Biden, outbid each other to appear tougher on drugs. The prison population ballooned, but rates of drug use hardly varied.

When law enforcement during the 1990s and early 2000s outlawed the precursor chemicals needed to manufacture domestic methamphetamine, production shifted to labs in Mexico. The same happened after regulators moved to stop the mass distribution of OxyContin and similar medications.

Fentanyl is not a new drug. It is an extremely potent synthetic opioid that can be manufactured fairly cheaply from commercially available chemicals. It is used as a pain reliever for surgical patients and in other medical procedures. Unfortunately, its potency makes it potentially deadly. The most recent toll of opioid-related deaths is just over 100,000 annually, mostly from other street drugs laced with fentanyl to boost their potency.

Currently, most fentanyl begins as chemicals sold from China to Mexico. There it is processed and mixed with heroin and cocaine and pressed into fake Oxycodone, Xanax, and related pills. Despite claims by Donald Trump and others, it is not widely smuggled by individual or small groups of undocumented migrants crossing barren parts of the southern border. Rather, most fentanyl-laced pills travel on commercial vehicles and enter through supervised ports of entry along the border with Mexico. From there, the interstate highway system facilitates distribution just as it does with vegetables and other legitimate imports. Neither a border wall nor excluding asylum seekers would significantly impede this trade.

Like many Fox News hosts, the authors of the recent opinion essay claim that rainbow colored “bags of pills” are rampant in middle schools, masquerading as candy to seduce children. Drugs that cost money do not make middle schoolers much of a profit point. Experts believe colored pills are used by cartels to distinguish their products, not to attract children.

Sadly, many casual drug users have overdosed on fentanyl-laced drugs, as have addicts. Millions of American families have been touched by drug use. But reducing this tragedy to partisan talking points aimed at undocumented immigrants and Democrats misrepresents the complex roots of this problem and the possible ways it can be mitigated. As bad as fentanyl is, legal drugs such as alcohol and tobacco, kill three times as many Americans, well over 300,000, per year.

Addressing the problems of drug use and addiction is complex. If it wasn’t, we would have solved it long ago. But conservative ideologues who use the fentanyl epidemic as a partisan wedge and promote a lock-em-up and build-a-wall strategy ignore nearly a century of failed wars on drugs.