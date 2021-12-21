Local Opinion: Redistricting commission should respect solemn duty

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As I write, you, the members of the Independent Redistricting Commission, are meeting to work on finalizing the districts, congressional and legislative, in which we the people of Arizona will vote in primary and general elections for the next decade.
You are acting as a commission independent of the Legislature to create districts that will conform to the criteria established by the initiative of the people of Arizona and by the U.S. Constitution and federal statutes.
Your duty is solemn; it is sacred and it is so very difficult, with many conflicting interests to hear, to evaluate in order to make decisions in the interest of responsible government.
I trust you will pardon me for my insistence on focusing once again on the proposed Legislative District 17, but I’ve lived 26 years in a home that would be in that district, and I fear I would never again cast a ballot with confidence that I might be voting for winning legislative candidates if this abomination becomes my district. We are all perfectly in accord that this proposed district by design fails of competitiveness, compactness and contiguity.
I understand Commissioner David Mehl’s intent as the Republican appointee of Speaker Rusty Bowers, who is on record as opposed to competitive districts, in proposing and consistently advocating for a map that would minimize competition within Pima County districts. I am not at all certain that Commissioner Mehl’s position is in full accord with constitutional requirements, but I guess time will tell.
I do not quite understand, and I certainly do not approve of the words and actions of Independent Chairwoman Erika Neuberg in her approval and defense of the map that includes the LD17 of Mehl, the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, the Pima Republican Party and Marana Mayor Ed Honea. And of course this is also state Sen. Vince Leach’s favored map.
The chairwoman was forthright in October when she voted for the Mehl map as providing a district — LD17 — that would afford conservative Pima County voters an opportunity to elect legislators who would listen favorably to their concerns. Once again, I point to current LD11, which is primarily a Pima district and which has elected three Republicans in each of the five elections since its creation.
Now she finds that she was guilty of being a rookie and speaking carelessly. In my experience (and I’m 86), carelessly spoken words often express pretty well what’s important to us.
Two months have elapsed, and a different rationale is offered for clinging to her original choice of the Mehl map. Now it is the community of interest of the people of the proposed LD17 in issues of water, transportation and infrastructure. It seems to me that these issues are of interest to nearly everyone in Arizona. I don’t see that at the local level the concerns are the same throughout proposed LD17, except of course the common concern for finding the best routes to get from the northern to the southern sections of this elongated and non-contiguous lizard of a district.
While I am a Democrat of long standing, I am not advocating for a Democratic district for myself or the area in which my wife and I have lived so long.
I am asking, as I did a decade ago and have done continually since you began your work, for as many competitive districts as possible and for the elimination of party considerations as constituting communities of interest. In earlier communications, I have suggested that you reject the Mehl Pima districts and work with the map introduced by Commissioner Lerner. I reiterate that suggestion as an urgent request.
No matter what you do, you will disappoint people. Please have the dedication to your duty, to the constitution and to statutes to act in the best interest of the people of Arizona rather than give us districts that fail to meet constitutional criteria.
Frank Bergen is a retired CA civil servant, Episcopal priest and political activist resident in Tucson for 26 years.