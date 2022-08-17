Local Opinion: Reducing global emissions must come next

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

As soon as President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, it became law. Thanks are in order to both Congress and the president.

In addition to finally attacking climate change, Americans will get lower prices for prescription medicines, expansion of health care, greater equity in taxation, and a lower national deficit. We owe thanks to Sens. Kelly and Sinema for their support of legislation that will make our country stronger. But climate change is a global challenge, and we need legislation that will foster global action.

For many years, the United States was the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, but we are now far outpaced by China, which emits over 27% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions compared to the United States’ 11%. While that 11% will decline further thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, what is needed now is a market-based mechanism that will move not just the U.S. but also the world toward clean energy. Legislation to do that has been passed in the European Union and Canada. The United States needs to follow suit by passing Senate Bill 4355, the Clean Competition Act recently introduced by Sen. Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

The proposed Clean Competition Act identifies 20 products (fossil fuels, aluminum, iron and steel, pulp and paper, for example) whose manufacture creates heavy carbon emissions. Those emissions are aggregated and then divided by the number of manufacturers, thereby providing an average emissions level. Manufacturers that create carbon pollution above that average would be assessed a pollution fee of $55 per ton of greenhouse gas emissions with the fee increasing 5% per year beginning in 2024. This would spur both innovation and a transition to low- or zero-carbon energy as manufacturers worked to avoid the fee.

Further, the legislation would require that carbon pollution from those 20 industries must decrease by 2.5% per year for the next four years and then by 5% per year. To help manufacturers with the transition, 75% of the money from the fee would be awarded to domestic industries to help finance the transition to clean energy with the remaining 25% awarded to help developing countries decarbonize.

Imposing the same penalties on domestic manufacturing that apply to imports brings us into compliance with World Trade Organization rules. But the greater value of the Clean Competition Act is that it requires anyone selling goods into the United States to meet the same standards. This puts U.S. manufacturers at a competitive advantage because they are more energy efficient.

While China is working to transition to clean energy, it is simultaneously building huge coal-fired power plants, and the carbon pollution from those plants is simply released into the atmosphere for all to breathe. Those coal fired power plants are built with money made from exports. Requiring that those exported goods pay for the environmental costs associated with their manufacture is equitable and will level the playing field for manufacturers in Europe, Canada and the United States. Moreover, it encourages all exporting countries to move away from coal-powered manufacturing to avoid paying a fee on their exports to the U.S., Europe or Canada, thereby hastening the transition to zero or low-carbon energy.

While the Inflation Reduction Act will do a great deal to lower carbon emissions in the United States, carbon pollution simply goes into the atmosphere, which we all share. The Clean Competition Act, if passed by Congress and signed into law, would lower carbon emissions throughout the world, would provide American manufacturers a level playing field, would improve health outcomes for humans and a safer environment for all life.

Sens. Kelly and Sinema offered their support for the IRA; now they need to offer the same support for the Clean Competition Act. We should all call and ask them to do so.