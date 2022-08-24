 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Local Opinion: Reject vouchers. Exercise your constitutional right

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Save Our Schools AZ is circulating petitions to prevent the Legislature from defunding public schools. Find out where to sign at teamsosarizona.com.

This petition is a vitally important opportunity for voters to reject a bad law passed by the Arizona Legislature.

Despite voters’ constant pleas to properly fund public education, the Legislature instead enacted the nation’s largest voucher expansion, which will strip more than $1 billion from Arizona public schools every year.

Our previous law permitted disabled and special needs students with limited resources to use vouchers at private schools if their public school couldn’t accommodate them. This new law allows any student to obtain a voucher, which comes from taxes intended for public schools, to attend a private school, including a parochial school, or homeschool.

By enacting this law, the Legislature has defied our insistence that our taxes fund public education, not subsidize private schools for the wealthy. To preserve public education, we must exercise our constitutional right of referendum — the right to refer a law to the ballot so that voters can decide whether to keep it or reject it.

To get the law on the 2024 ballot, we must file referendum petitions by mid-September 2022, with 118,823 valid signatures.

Remember — in 2018, we overturned a similar voucher expansion law by a 2-to-1 margin. But in a continuing quest to privatize education, the Republican-controlled Legislature overruled voters this year, audaciously claiming that voters have changed their minds and now support vouchers.

A voucher is insufficient in most cases to pay full private school tuition; most families without their own resources for private school tuition will not be able to use it. Instead, wealthy students will get vouchers, from tax money intended for public education, to subsidize part of their tuition and their books, transportation, computers and other electronic devices.

The voucher law requires little accountability to taxpayers or the Department of Education. Private schools are not required to disclose how funds are spent; nor are they required to demonstrate academic achievement. They can choose their students based on religion, gender and sexual orientation, using our taxes to do so.

Pouring taxpayers’ money into private schools for the wealthy will seriously deplete resources for already underfunded public schools.

The deadline for filing petitions is fast approaching.

Please sign a petition or pick up petitions to circulate among friends, neighbors and family.

For signature and pickup locations, see:

teamsosarizona.com

linktr.ee/sosarizona

You can also sign or pick up petitions at:

Pima County Dems

4639 E. First St.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Literacy Connects

200 E. Yavapai Road

9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday

Mountain Vista Unitarian Universalist Congregation

3235 W. Orange Grove Road

8 a.m.–noon, Saturdays

Or contact Christina Vasquez, Southern Arizona coordinator at Save Our Schools, at Christina16vazquez@gmail.com.

Lisa Wolfe

Lisa Wolfe is an Arizona native. She lives in LD 18 and advocates for increased funding for public education, the cornerstone of democracy.

