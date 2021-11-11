Local Opinion: Remembering and recognizing our nation’s veterans

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I am the CEO/Director of the Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Veterans Day is about pausing to remember and recognize all who have honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces. They are the shield and sword that guarantees our liberties and way of life. The legacy of our nation’s veterans is the very foundation of our strength and security.
The sacrifices of our uniformed service members have allowed our nation to grow and flourish for more than 245 years, since the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. From Bunker Hill to our modern-day battles, and in every war and conflict in-between, our veterans’ vigilance and determination have made all of us the beneficiaries of their sacrifices to uphold freedom at all costs.
Yet, we must never forget the terrible cost of the blessings of freedom we enjoy today. Many gave their full last measure of devotion while enduring unimaginable hardships, and others are still left with lifelong scars from what they witnessed during their service.
In every generation, in every conflict, our nation’s veterans, consisting of ordinary Americans, have acted extraordinary to keep our country safe and free.
Veterans Day is also about recommitting ourselves as Americans to renew, respect and honor the obligations that our nation has made to our veterans. It is our promise, as Americans, that if you have fought for us, now we will fight for you to do everything to ensure that all veterans have world-class health care and benefits.
Every day at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) is Veterans Day. We are entrusted to put them first in all that we do within our health care system. We provide compassionate health care with the respect and honor our veterans have earned. During this year, our staff have gone above and beyond in serving veterans by rapidly delivering more than 38,000 COVID-19 vaccines to our veterans. During this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our staff continually partners with our communities in southern Arizona in reaching our most vulnerable veterans to make sure they are connected to the services and care they need to stay safe and healthy.
Sadly, suicide prevention is still our top clinical priority, which requires everyone to get involved to stop veteran suicide. I want to personally let all veterans know that there is no wrong door at the SAVAHCS when seeking mental health care. A veteran should never feel alone and disconnected in a land that they have defended. If you are a veteran who is at risk, or if you are a friend or family member of a veterans at risk, you can always call the Veteran Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 and press 1, chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat, or text 83825.
On behalf of the more than 2,900 employees of the SAVAHCS, it is a privilege and honor to serve our veterans by providing exceptional health care services. Many of our staff are veterans themselves, and they know the importance of honor and service. There is no other medical profession that is more rewarding than caring for our nation’s heroes. If you would like to serve veterans, we are currently looking for medical professionals that want to provide outstanding care to our veterans, please visit usajobs.gov to search out the various job openings at the SAVAHCS.
I would also like to extend my gratitude to the family caregivers of our veterans. We know the importance of family caregivers in supporting the health and wellness of veterans. We offer programs and support to the families that diligently care for their beloved veteran, so they never have to walk alone when caring for their loved one.
Finally, to all our veterans, thank you for your service.
Jennifer Gutowski is the CEO/Director Southern Arizona Veterans Affairs Health Care System.