As I get up in years, I do what most men my age do, at least the ones I know: We reminisce. All the whosits and whatsits seem to run through my head at breakneck speed. I take a trip down memory lane and laugh at the silly things we used to do. For example, when I tried to make my own ice cream with a blender and a bag of ice cubes — it was not a success! Didn’t we all try that?

My best friend (of 74 years) and I would pull pranks on people in downtown Chicago. It was fun in the ’50s. We’d stop at State and Madison, look up at the building across the street and point. Within five minutes, 20 people would be standing, all trying to see what it was we were pointing at. Then, we’d sneak away, looking back to see the crowd grow.

We walked down Albany Park neighborhood streets and suddenly separated as if something was in our path. Even though the spot was empty, people would see us and do the same. One snowy winter, we gathered 20 guys and played softball in three feet of snow with a ball we painted yellow so we could see it. Life was easy and all in good fun.

We were kids. We wanted attention. We made people smile. And it worked. Over nine years, we gave hundreds of people a chance to smile. My friend and I realized what an influence we had on people. Those who do strange, crazy and odd things draw attention. Just as we did almost 65 years ago, that craziness still occurs today. It’s called politics.

Reminisce with me. If you are old enough to remember the days of the “clowns” on TV, you’d remember Milton Berle, Red Skelton, Sid Caesar and Imogene Coca, Bob Hope, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, Lucile Ball, Jackie Gleason, Art Carney, Jerry Lewis, Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, Ed Wynn, Steve Allen, Don Knotts, Ernie Kovacs, Soupy Sales, Jimmy Durante, Jonathan Winters, Buster Keaton, Pinky Lee, Buddy Hackett, Bob Elliot and Ray Goulding, Groucho Marx, Danny Kaye and Red Buttons. These are the people who influenced us with humor and pathos. They made us laugh.

These greats have, unfortunately, been replaced in 2023 by a new brand of comics, including Donald Trump, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Laura Ingram, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Lindsey Graham, Jim Jordan, James Comer, Ron Johnson, George Santos, Elise Stefanik, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Juan Ciscomani, Matt Gaetz, Dan Crenshaw, Tommy Tuberville, Kyrsten Sinema, Mario Rubio, Rick Scott, Rand Paul and Marsh Blackburn. They influence the wrong people. They make us cry.