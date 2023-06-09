The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

While members of the U.S. House continually squabble with one another, act like children on social media and try to one up each other to make the most outrageous statement to get on the national news that evening, our Rep. Juan Ciscomani has been a beacon of stability and maturity, and nothing proves it better than how he handled the debt ceiling vote.

When it was announced that President Biden and Speaker McCarthy had come to an agreement on the debt ceiling and had a tangible plan there was no shortage of elected officials clamoring to make the potential controversy about them. Within hours the extremes on both sides of the aisle began to loudly declare their opposition to this bipartisan deal, and it seemed like politics often does, our elected officials were focused on building their own brands rather than building up our nation.

Our Rep. Juan Ciscomani is one of those who didn’t. Juan worked hard, kept his name out of the news and represented us with dignity while many of his colleagues did the exact opposite. Many Arizona Republicans in fact even went out and loudly proclaimed that this deal doesn’t go far enough, is a socialist scheme, etc. Juan never once played into the insane rhetoric.

Juan understood something very simple, that this was a step in the right direction. In his own words he said, “No new taxes, no new government programs, this puts us on the right path to fiscal responsibility.” While the debt ceiling bill is not a perfect bill by any means it has been refreshing to have a member of the House more focused on stepping forward even when it is a small step toward a more responsible government rather than a member who demands to continue standing at the edge of the cliff because in their view the supposed remedy has not done enough.

As the home of people like the late Jim Kolbe, Ron Barber, and Gabby Giffords this district is being represented with the same respect today as it was then by Rep. Juan Ciscomani. Our house district has had some of the best because they have been willing to take the small bipartisan steps for a better community, country and government knowing full well they won’t get everything they want.

This is how politics should be, it’s how in many ways it used to be. Many of our elected officials have forgotten how to properly do business and bring respect back home. However, our new Representative Juan Ciscomani is teaching them all how to bring it back and showing once again how politics should be.