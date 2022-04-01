Local Opinion: Replacing fossil fuels is best weapon against Putin

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Sen. John McCain described Russia as “a gas station masquerading as a country.”

While its land mass is over 35 times that of Spain, its gross national product is only slightly larger, with 60% of its GDP coming from the sale of natural gas and oil. Nonetheless, because of its vast reserves of fossil fuels, it wields outsized power, particularly in Europe, which depends on Russian energy to power its economy.

NATO countries were cautious about angering Russia when it annexed Crimea and declared it a part of Russia. Emboldened by a weak response from both the United States and its European allies to his seizure of Crimea, Vladimir Putin has now invaded Ukraine and wishes to turn it into a puppet state.

He appears to have miscalculated the ease with which he could do this, as the Ukrainians are fighting bravely to keep their independence, and NATO countries have levied strong economic punishment and are supplying Ukraine with military weapons. Despite this, the flow of petro dollars into the pocket of a brutal tyrant continues.

Two narratives about how to limit the flow of those dollars have emerged in the United States. One narrative demands that the U.S. bypass environmental regulations and open public lands to drilling to increase production of fossil fuels; the other sees the answer as transitioning from fossil fuels to cleaner energy and renewables.

In the short term, it does make sense for the United States to support European needs for energy by replacing Russian oil and gas with fossil fuels from the United States. Stronger environmental regulations here will mean less environmental damage. It is also wise to work with both Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to pump more oil and send it to Europe. Actions to limit Putin’s funds are critical. But increasing oil production is more akin to pulling a brain out of the head than it is to pulling a rabbit out of a hat.

The United States is a net exporter of energy, according to the U.S Energy Information Administration, yet we experience global price shocks because energy is a global commodity, and privately owned oil companies sell at the international price. Producing more than is needed domestically does not necessarily result in lower prices. We’ve seen volatile energy prices for over 50 years. We can and must turn our backs on a brutal dictator whose attacks are supported by the sale of climate changing fossil fuels.

A transition to clean energy has begun. Already the cost of solar and wind energy is lower than the cost of fossil fuel energy. Building more facilities to produce more carbon pollution is no answer. The world simply can’t continue down an expensive and dangerous climate path.

The only solution that can truly protect us from petro dictators and climate disaster is reducing dependence on fossil fuel.

For Europe, that means taking immediate steps to reduce the need for Russian gas. A 10-point plan to accomplish this has been put forth by the International Energy Agency (IEA). That plan relies on increasing energy efficiency, electrification, conservation, increased production from nuclear plants and accelerated development of wind and solar. When implemented, it will reduce the imports of Russian gas by up to half, denying Putin the funds he needs to terrify and kill his neighbors. For the United States, an even better plan exists.

A plan to move to cleaner energy is already in Congress (HR 2307). We can have healthier air, drive innovation, create new jobs and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and do so while protecting 85% of all Americans from economic hardship, according to a study from the University of Pennsylvania. All that is needed is the political will on the part of the world to leave fossil fuels to the previous century and enter a new and better world.

Mike Carran is a co-leader of the Tucson chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby, a non-partisan volunteer climate advocacy group. He lives in Oro Valley.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

