The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Woke is a Republican propaganda term. It’s a political catch-all word. Woke to the GOP means everything and nothing — an insult for anything that annoys them. On purpose, it can’t be pinned down. Their overbearing use of “Woke” as a political crusade rally cry is exhausting. In Gov. DeSantis’s brutal culture war, woke means almost everything he dislikes in the Sunshine State.

Woke is not meant or designed to be defined. It means whatever the right-wingers need it to be. Anti-woke is their term for everything Republicans wish they could publicly say but can’t. It’s an empty campaign descriptor — nothing specific that could induce rational discourse within reactionary politics. When you listen carefully to Republican woke outrage, you get their meaning. Thus, they can deny that woke means what it logically means. Therein is the slick partisan value of woke. And don’t try to question them rationally. All you will get is stupid, untrue, deceptive nonsense.

Journalists press Republicans to produce an explanation of the meaning of woke oppression with no success. The word’s hollowness generates intense hateful campaign disinformation through political technology. Republicans blame wokeness for bank failures, children’s books, school agendas, treacherous climate change, Disney, Hyatt Hotels, Super Bowl halftime shows, racial and social injustice, culture wars, transgender issues, mass shootings, and their election failures — and anyone who is or appears to be politically left-leaning is woke, woke, woke — turning Americans against one another.

Woke is an act of revenge with boundless plasticity. The GOP used woke to deflect attention from its role in successfully defeating and deregulating stricter banking laws, railroad safety, and airline regulations that removed consumer safety rules. House Republicans have even established a government anti-woke caucus. Their mission is to defund wokeness while avoiding the use of offensive words pitting oppressors against the oppressed.

Republicans believe that anything and everything woke means liberal. Their view of America is that racial hierarchies and cultural leveling must be plowed under. Rights, freedom, liberties and democracy be damned. They use woke as a trigger word, a dog whistle. Once said, they no longer need to say more because their manipulated voting base knows and understands what is politically happening. The revved base gets the signal, and campaign revenue gushes in.

A pragmatic opinion is that woke is a lousy campaign slogan. Americans don’t understand it and don’t care. The Republican political ethos wars have created a losing dystopian alternative universe that is dark, paranoid, depressing, and pessimistic based on weak philosophy with no vision.

Or perhaps woke can simply be slang, meaning I was sleeping, but now I’m woke. Much easier to understand and comprehend while being kinder to the soul.