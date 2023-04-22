The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Now that the City has proposed extending the fare-free bus service, some of the letter writers to the Star are opposed to this idea. They seem to object to their tax dollars being used for something they don’t use. One even poses the question “why do all taxpayers owe everyone a free ride?” Good question. One might ask why all taxpayers owe everyone free roads? Free fire departments? Free parks?

I’ll attempt to address the bus thing. Let’s be clear. The taxes you pay provide bus service for you. Whether or not you use it is up to you. Perhaps you don’t use it because it’s inconvenient. Or too slow. Conversely, since you’ve already paid for it, does it make sense to spend more money on gas?

I think the two main reasons more people in the past did not use the bus is because it was complicated to pay for and difficult to figure out when and where to catch a bus. That being the case, perhaps more people would use the bus if these issues were addressed.

Removing the need to pay to get on the bus addresses the first. The second is more complicated. One must spend an inordinate amount of time to locate schedules and stops. It’s true there is an app for this, but how many people reading this know where to find it or that it even exists? I went looking for it at the Sun Tran website. As with most websites, there was too much information provided to make it easy to decipher. Clearly not convenient for someone who realizes at the last minute, “Gee, I can take a bus!”

One solution is a public service campaign to make the app readily available. For starters, our local paper could put a link to the app at the top of page one. Local TV and radio stations could be encouraged to mention the app frequently and tell people how to get it. Businesses, such as restaurants, could be encouraged to add links to the app to their websites, which could show customers how to travel to their business. Perhaps some local business or service organization is willing to pursue this. Getting people out of their cars will benefit all of us.

Why would anyone be willing to put up with the inconvenience/discomfort of using the bus? This is a question you should ask yourself the next time you’re annoyed by one of our many red-light runners, by the high cost of gas, or by the general congestion often encountered throughout the city.

And think of this. By taking advantage of this conveyance that you have already paid for you can text to your heart’s content without worrying about when the light will change.