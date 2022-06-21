Local Opinion: Right-wing politics can be such a drag

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Years ago, our middle-school aged daughter walked in while I watched a movie. She recognized one of the cast members and exclaimed, “Julianne Moore! She was in Boogie Nights.”

Wait, what? You’ve seen “Boogie Nights?” Yes, she casually replied as she left the room.

For those unfamiliar with “Boogie Nights,” it’s a movie that also stars Burt Reynolds and a young rapper named Mark Wahlberg, making his film debut. It’s set in the adult motion picture industry. Don’t look for it on Nickelodeon.

I knew where she’d seen the movie: a girls-night sleepover. I didn’t know which sleepover, or whether the parents were aware of the video entertainment, but I wasn’t bothered. I’m sure it inspired gasps and giggles and nothing else. We can’t keep kids under constant surveillance.

When our daughter was older, she joined the midnight production of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Loft Cinema. The lead character, Dr. Frank N. Furter, is described in Fandon.com as “a mad scientist, bent on creating the perfect life form to serve as his sexual plaything.” He describes himself as “just a Sweet Transvestite from Transsexual Transylvania!” Again, not Nickelodeon material.

While we harbored misgivings, we didn’t try to stop her. Our daughter was forthcoming about where she went, what she did and with whom she associated. She wanted to work in theater and “Rocky Horror” helped her learn about performing, staging, directing, and promotion. We held our breath at the crazy stuff but appreciated the benefits. Russell Crowe got his start in “Rocky Horror.” Why not her?

Our daughter survived the R-rated material. Her brief theater career was succeeded by a successful one in education. As for whether the “Rocky Horror” experience undermined or redirected her personal development, I offer this. She is happily married and her mother and I are grandparents. Work the math.

State Sen. Vince Leach of Saddlebrook, a Republican, probably thinks I’m a criminal – or should be. Leach wants to make it a crime to expose minors to drag shows. A “drag show,” as defined by The Urban Dictionary, is “A social event, typically at bars, where some males and females dress as the opposite gender” (like Dr. Frank N. Furter). They don’t all take place in bars. Some are “family friendly” events, but Leach would not allow that, either. “In a civil society, you don’t bring your children up like that,” he said.

Right-wing politicians have declared war on drag shows. Arizona Capitol Media Services reports, “Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is supporting legislation there to make it a crime for a parent to take a minor to a drag show, complete with the risk of losing parental rights. And a Texas lawmaker is writing a measure to bar minors from attending drag shows.”

I don’t expect everybody to endorse my child-raising decisions, but I do expect others — including politicians — to respect them. I don’t agree with every child care decision made by other parents, nor should I. But I respect their right to raise their kids the way they want, as long the child is cared for and there is no abuse.

Think about what Americans accept as “normal.” Is a drag show worse than a gun show? Or a white supremacist rally? Or coverage of school slaughters from Sandy Hook, Parkland and Uvalde? Or war after war after war? Sen. Leach and his fellow right-wingers have odd priorities.

If I were still the parent of a minor child, would I take the child to a drag show? Probably not, but I do know this: If, given the choice between exposing my child to an active shooter drill or to a drag show, I would, without hesitation, choose the latter.

Mike Tully is a native Tucsonan, former broadcaster and lawyer, former justice of the peace and publisher of the blog, “Substantial Disruption.”

