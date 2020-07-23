Local Opinion: Road funds prove to sustain economy in tough times

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) is in its 15th year of implementation of the its voter-approved 20-year regional transportation plan.
We often tout the number of projects we have delivered to date. We are proud of our accomplishments and keeping our promise to the voters. Still, the RTA is so much more than the number of projects we deliver.
I’ve been on the RTA board since its inception, when voters approved the plan and the 20-year half-cent excise (sales) tax to fund the plan. We started with a pledge by the board of directors before the vote to deliver the identified projects in the plan. We have done that to date, but it’s important to note how. Let’s reexamine a few highlights from our first 15 years:
• In 2006-2007, the RTA tackled smaller projects until cash flow built up from sales-tax collections for the larger projects. This included expanded transit services, pedestrian signal crossings and intersection safety improvements.
• In 2008, the Great Recession was in full swing, and RTA sales tax collections declined.
• In 2009 and beyond, the RTA continued building projects and adding transit services, along with intersection safety, bikeway and pedestrian improvements.
• Although RTA tax collections dropped during the Great Recession, the RTA and its partners kept projects in the pipeline. The RTA tax revenues supported jobs and the local economy when they most needed a boost.
• Subsequently, the RTA has drawn upon additional federal and state funds dedicated for regional priorities to complete RTA projects as promised. This required the cooperation and collaboration of the board members, who also serve on the Regional Council of Pima Association of Governments (PAG), the region’s federally designated metropolitan planning organization. PAG, which manages the RTA, programs federal and state dollars to implement regionally significant transportation projects.
• This commitment is one of many from my peers on the RTA Board/PAG Regional Council over the years to honor their pledge.
• Our board members are committed to representing the whole region, although we all also serve on our respective governing bodies. We all wear our regional hat when we make decisions that impact the region. This is not always an easy task, but we have been able to work through these challenges. Because keeping our promise to the voters is paramount.
With the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the economic impacts that we are all starting to feel, the RTA will continue to focus on its promise to deliver, both now and as we prepare the next RTA plan.
The RTA tax continues through June 2026, and we will come back to the voters well before then to seek your approval on the next RTA plan. This local funding source offers the citizens in Pima County the ability to weigh in where transportation dollars can be spent and, ultimately, the ability to approve the spending plan and the local tax.
You can count on us to keep projects coming your way. We believe a continuation of this funding source will help sustain more jobs and our region’s economy.
We started the plan development process with a citizens advisory committee, and we encourage public input to inform the development of a draft plan within the next year. We will seek extensive public feedback once the draft plan is ready. Comments may be directed to info@RTAmobility.com
The RTA wishes everyone the best as we work together to focus on rebuilding our economy once we safely address the most urgent public-health epidemic in our region in recent history.
Pima County Supervisor Chairman Ramón Valadez is the 2020 chair of the Regional Transportation Authority board. For more information about development of the next RTA plan, visit RTAnext.com
