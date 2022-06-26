Local Opinion: Roe decision could lead to new underground railroad

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Imagine: Thousands of Americans fleeing their home states in a desperate quest for a basic liberty — control of their own bodies. State and federal officials not only forbid their free movement, but impose restrictive laws and hire bounty hunters to search for and forcibly return them. Government even moves to fine and imprison anyone assisting the fugitives.

This dystopian vision is not a hypothetical description of what might follow the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion rights. It recounts what actually happened in the United States nearly two centuries ago. Passage of the Fugitive Slave Act in 1850 created a mechanism for slaveowners to extend their power into free states, to seize virtually any Black person they claimed as a “runaway,” and to fine or imprison anyone assisting them. Northern resistance to this power grab played a major part in the outbreak of the Civil War in 1861.

Since around 1830, a loose network of abolitionists, religious activists, and free Blacks in the upper South and border states — informally called the Underground Railroad — assisted enslaved persons seeking freedom. Free Blacks working for shipping companies, actual railroads, and other transportation networks played a key role as “conductors” in the network which operated mostly in the upper South. In the three decades before the Civil War, the Railroad assisted about three or four thousand enslaved persons each year (out of an enslaved population of nearly four million) to find freedom in the North, Canada, and in some cases Mexico.

Despite these small numbers, the very existence of the Underground Railroad outraged slave owners and their political representatives. It contradicted their claims that slavery was moral, biblically sanctioned, beneficial to master and slave, and constitutionally protected.

In 1850, irate Southerners in Congress (who enjoyed disproportionate clout since their slave population enhanced their representation by 3/5) forced passage of the Fugitive Slave Act. This enhanced legislation from 1793 that compelled Northern states to assist in the return of human property. The new law specified that even if a former enslaved person lived in a free state, she/he had to be returned to bondage simply upon the demand of the alleged slave owner. The accused had no right to trial or to present evidence. Slave catchers received bounties for each returned runaway. Any private citizen or government official in a free state who aided a runaway — even by providing food or shelter — was subject to imprisonment and a stiff fine. Federal marshals were even empowered to compel white citizens in free states to join posses searching for fugitives.

The same Southern politicians who prattled on endlessly about “states rights” promoted the most dramatic expansion of federal police power in the nation’s history. The state right they cared most about, it turned out, was the right to own other human beings. In the wake of the 1850 law, the Supreme Court made matters worse, quashing so-called personal liberty laws passed by Northern states in an effort to protect former enslaved persons and those who assisted them. In 1857, the high court went further, deciding in the infamous Dred Scott case that no Black person, slave or free, North or South, was an American citizen and that Congress had no authority to restrict slavery.

By passing the Fugitive Slave Act, Southern politicians hoped to strangle the Underground Railroad and to intimidate anyone actively opposing slavery. But the law, like the Dred Scott decision, had unintended consequences. It mobilized a broad coalition of Northerners — beyond the small number of abolitionists and Underground Railroad conductors — who denounced what they called the “slave power” as intent on dominating the nation and eliminating all restraints on slavery. This outrage propelled the rise of the new Republican Party and resulted in the election of Abraham Lincoln in 1860. The spiral of anger, sectionalism and clashing concepts of liberty paved the way for the bloodiest conflict in U.S. history.

Americans are likely to soon face the prospect of half the states forbidding women from exercising fundamental freedom over their bodies. To enhance prohibition on abortions, many state legislatures plan to punish individuals or organizations – in state or out – who assist a woman in obtaining an abortion, even offering “bounties” to private citizen who identify abortion providers.

In a post-Roe world, we may witness the creation of a new “underground railroad,” steering women to states that permit reproductive freedom. If a future Republican-controlled Congress (made more likely by rampant gerrymandering and the rural bias in the composition of the Senate) imposes a national ban on abortion, we may experience a new civil war, with battle lines this time drawn along the lines of reproductive, not racial, freedom.

Michael Schaller is regents professor emeritus of history at the University of Arizona. He has written several books on U.S. history, focusing on international relations.

