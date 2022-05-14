Local Opinion: Roe v. Wade must surely go

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I vividly remember that moment in 1973 when Roe v. Wade became the law of the land. Every woman friend I knew heaved a great sigh of relief. They didn’t want or need an abortion, but they were glad to know the option was there, just in case.

At the time, I agreed completely. But now I’ve changed my mind. I’ve seen the light. Roe v. Wade must go!

First of all, as we can easily see, absolutely every woman must want a baby. So all their talk about not wanting one is obviously false. They’ve already done what was necessary to get pregnant anyway. Birth control? Never! And for the man? Of course not! Moments of passion should not be ruined by such considerations. As for cases of rape and incest, surely the woman must have enjoyed it, even if they didn’t admit it.

At least, that’s what some male politicians say.

And speaking of men, poor fellows — they cannot be held to account for a woman’s pregnancy. After all, she wanted it! Men are not to be blamed. And they definitely should not be asked for financial support throughout their child’s life. No, that’s up to the woman. If she wanted the baby, she should pay for it! No man should be asked to step up to the plate and take any responsibility for his part in the pregnancy. As so many of our politicians have asserted, men are simply victims of female guile, just previously innocent bystanders in the drama.

Educating the child? Admittedly, that is becoming difficult. Teachers have left in droves, for some reason disliking a job that pays so little, demands so much, and earns so little respect. But at least it’s a place for the kid to go while Mom is doing her best to hold down a job. And if the kid skips school, well, that’s just the way it is. Mom is so busy doing her best to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table that leaving her job to look for Junior is a non-starter.

Once the child is older, such wonderful temptations await, especially in a country where guns are practically worshipped by a large percentage of the population. A gang, for example, offers a family, one this child has very likely not had. And gun ownership in many locations does not require a license or training, but only a desire to pull that trigger. What a glorious future awaits!

And should committing a crime beckon to this child — now perhaps a child no longer — those easy-access guns can be used against them. Isn’t that what guns are for, to protect ourselves from such wrongdoers?

At least, that’s what some politicians say.

Yes indeed, I see the truth now. That baby has a right to life, to be born to a woman all too often unable to care for and educate the child in a way that will give that budding person a useful and productive life. Certainly there should be no interference from the child’s father, the state, or the politicians who desperately want that fetus to live. No question about it, Roe v. Wade must go.

I sometimes wonder, though, what might have happened to my college friend who got pregnant at the age of 20 and knew beyond any doubt that she could not manage a baby. It was 1966 and she was unable to find an abortion provider in the USA. She finally went to Japan where she received a safe and legal abortion. It was the most difficult decision of her life, but she would not have had a life — as she well knew — if she had not decided as she did.

Kendra Gaines is a semi-retired professor of philosophy and English, teaching ethics and writing online. She lives in Tucson.

