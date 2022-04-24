Local Opinion: RTA audit demands a closer look

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Thanks, Sam Kmack, for your recent article about the state audit of the Regional Transportation Authority. The audit is a thorough report regarding the status of the RTA plan, but the audit, as well as your story, are missing key elements that Star readers and the voters in Pima County should be aware of prior to considering an extension of the RTA plan in 2026.

First of all, the report reviews the 15 road projects completed by June 2021. When the final costs of those projects are compared to the 2006 ballot amount, 13 of the 15 projects were over budget by over $100 million.

I believe this is the fair comparison to make, rather than comparing the final cost to the “elevated” or inflated budget amount contained in the audit report. The RTA Board is not “elevating” the costs of the projects currently underfunded, even though it is required by the RTA Administrative Code. The jurisdictions must cover all the costs that exceed the 2006 ballot amount, even the 37% inflation rate.

The audit explains that these cost overruns come from inflation, the 2008 recession and unforeseen conditions. However, they fail to mention that the project costs contained on the ballot were grossly underestimated from the beginning.

As explained in the RTA Administrative Code, the “soft” construction costs which account for 55% of the final cost estimate were reduced by 12% across the board to cover the increase in materials. I guess they thought there would be no wage increases or labor shortages in 20 years.

When you underestimate project costs and overestimate RTA revenues a lot more projects can be included for the voters to consider. This way the RTA creators made sure there was something for everyone to like.

Another big item overlooked in the audit are the shortfalls in what are called the “categorical” items, like the safety and environmental and economic vitality elements.

When the RTA Board realized in 2014 that there would not be enough RTA funds to complete the RTA plan, they moved all the remaining funding and all future funding to the road projects, halting any future expenditures on greenways, intersection safety and signal upgrades. When the categorical element expenditures are compared to the ballot amounts, $106.7 million has been diverted to road expansion and away from safety. My final concern with the audit report is the lack of any discussion regarding citizen oversight of the RTA plan. The RTA Administrative Code provides specific guidelines to “ensure that the plan will be implemented in accordance with the ballot measure and will certify that the voters’ desires are respected throughout the 20-year term.” As a member of that citizens committee, I can attest that citizen oversight is far from adequate. The last complete meeting of the Citizens Accountability for Regional Transportation committee was held in January 2021. Given all the project scope changes, cost reviews and funding shortfalls one would think that the CART would meet more frequently not less.

The RTA Board and staff are currently developing a plan to extend the RTA sales tax for another 20 years. As I listen to the meetings of the board and the citizens committee (CAC) tasked with developing a new plan I fear the same mistakes will be made with RTA Next. In the last four years the CAC has not considered how to build in flexibility to allow for adjustments or a change in priorities. Marana Mayor Ed Honea has indicated that the RTA Board will build a plan based on a projected revenue estimate over $2.1 billion, rather than something lower to allow for inflation, project scope changes and unexpected events or costs. I hope the planners learn from the mistakes of RTA 1 and correct course or history will repeat itself. Things will only change with visionary leadership and an engaged community.

Ruth Reiman is a member of the Citizens Accountability for Regional Transportation committee and former employee of Pima Association of Governments.

