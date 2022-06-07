Local Opinion: Safeguarding and expanding our public lands

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer. Harris is a US army veteran and Arizonian on the importance of passing this legislation:

Like so many other veterans, when I returned from my first deployment, the country and the people I called home felt foreign. When I returned from my second deployment, that feeling only grew stronger, and lingered longer. The military had prepared me for the culture shock of deploying to the Middle East. They didn’t prepare me for the culture shock of returning to the United States. I felt disconnected from my community, my family, and myself. I knew if I was going to make it through these jarring transitions, I was going to have to build myself back. So I did what so many other writers, thinkers, and veterans do – I went to the great outdoors.

And for Arizona veterans — there is no place quite as peaceful as the Grand Canyon. It is one of the crown jewels of America’s National Park System — and a place of refuge and relaxation for hundreds of thousands of people each year.

I rediscovered my connection to this country amongst the deserts, plateaus, mountains and rivers of this majestic landscape. We’d hike the trails, grapple with our trauma in the wilderness — and get better.

But the Grand Canyon — a place that inspires so much awe in its permanence and place — isn’t as secure as it should be.

Several uranium mines and hundreds more uranium claims outside park boundaries threaten to permanently pollute the most remarkable gorge in the world.

This isn’t new. In the 1950s, prospectors flocked to the area in search of uranium. They mined millions of tons of ore from tribal lands — and left behind a toxic legacy that continues to pollute the land, air and water today.

As of October 2020, there are still over 600 active mining claims on national forest and other public lands around the Grand Canyon.

But there is currently legislation in Congress that would protect the Grand Canyon and the surrounding areas for generations to come. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, and Chair Raul Grijalva have fought to protect the Grand Canyon, introducing the Grand Canyon Protection Act in the Senate and House which would prohibit new uranium around the National Park.

The legislation, which is supported by the Havasupai Tribe, who live deep within the canyon’s walls, passed in the House of Representatives with bipartisan support in less than two weeks.

And the Senate will begin debating the legislation this week, with a hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources subcommittee hearing on public lands on Tuesday.

Passing this legislation is critical.

Through an expanded monument designation by the president or through legislative action, we can ensure that this crown jewel of the American landscape is preserved and safeguarded for generations to come.

By expanding protections, we have the opportunity to not only safeguard the wellbeing of one of our great economic drivers, but also to protect the drinking water of the Native tribes who call these lands home.

This is just the first step in making sure the public lands that veterans like me love are protected.

The Biden-Harris administration has made protecting public lands a priority. In fact, just a few months into his Presidency, Joe Biden announced his America the Beautiful initiative which set forth the goal of conserving 30% of our nation’s lands and waterways by 2030.

Then, President Biden took a great first step towards making his goals a reality by restoring protections to Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, Northeast Canyons, and Seamounts National Monuments. This came as a result of tireless efforts by folks throughout the country, including, I’m proud to note, our very own Congressman Ruben Gallego, who the president singled out for his advocacy at the bill signing ceremony.

But, again, this is a great first step — there’s still a lot more to do. And President Biden, through the Antiquities Act, possesses the power to do so much more. So do our elected leaders in the U.S. House and Senate.

Mine is not a unique story among veterans — healing through nature. It’s a story many Americans know all too well as we head into another year of a global pandemic.

The outdoors, and the public spaces that serve all families, remain our collective retreat, our refuge, and our rehab center. Public parks and campsites across the country have emerged as some safest places where we’ve been able to gather safely with friends and family; where we can celebrate birthdays, weddings and each other.

The history of our nation, of its healing, is woven among the sandstone and riverbeds. The foundation for our growth is found in the mountain ranges and desert landscapes. Likewise, the future of our communities, our economy, and our families depend on safeguarding and expanding our public lands, like the Grand Canyon. We’re counting on our elected leaders to make it happen.

Corey Harris is a US army veteran and Arizonian on the importance of passing this legislation.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

