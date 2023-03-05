The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

On Feb. 26, the Star printed a story about TUSD’s decision to postpone work on the security fence around Sam Hughes Elementary. The article addresses concerns expressed by the community regarding the fence—particularly regarding historic architectural aesthetics, school safety, and fencing options.

Our school will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. No one values the architectural integrity of this campus more than the people who spend a large part of their lives in the school.

Last summer, every tile on every roof in the building was painstakingly nailed down; great lengths were taken to preserve each tile. Years ago, a local architect installed storm drains along our inner courtyard. The level of dedication taken to blend the drains with the building was so high that to this day, never once have I heard anyone even acknowledge the installation. The work was that thoughtful and seamless. The campus buildings were recently repainted, again to extremely particular specifications, to remain as close to identical to the original paint job as possible. So, it is safe to say in no uncertain terms that no members of our community want a taller chain link fence. It is not an attractive look.

Unfortunately, this is 2023, and the realities of school life and safety have been irrevocably changed by numerous instances of mass slaughter. As of this writing, the Gun Violence Archive has counted 80 mass shootings in the U.S. this year, and the Washington Post has tracked 366 school shootings since Columbine. TUSD and our community are going to have to suck it up and prioritize the literal lives of our children over aesthetics. Failure to do so is egregious and not acceptable.

I sit on the school Site Council. A few years ago, some parents lobbied to have the playground designated a public park. One of the mothers actually presented the argument that, “This weekend my kids’ grandmother had to hop the fence so the kids could play basketball.” Yes, you read that correctly. The matter is not so funny when one ponders how easily someone without said-Grandma’s harmless intentions could scale the fence. My fourth-graders could do it. The proposed fencing can help provide the most precious commodity law enforcement needs in a school lockdown—time.

To address the thoughts of the parent and members of the community who feel that a higher fence would “affect the student experience at the school,” I conducted an informal poll of actual children whose safety is entrusted to the staff every day. With no context besides the look/jail yard feel vs. safety, 100% voted safety without hesitation. By all accounts, the predominant portion of our community in the neighborhood also support safety over the “student experience.” To those who don’t, I believe you might change your position if you walked in our shoes for one lockdown drill; I can assure you the student experience is not embraced by the students I’ve seen rattled by practice and actual lockdowns.

For what it’s worth, the staff experience is not enhanced by the mandatory training School Resource Officers have provided, the ones where we learn how to wrap a knife impaled in a dummy body and how to tie a tourniquet; if it’s tight enough, it should hurt. The school “experience” is not enhanced for staff by training protocols involving windows and the possibility of active shooters.

So, TUSD, do the right thing and put up those fences ASAP. If the funds can be found, through TUSD and/or with community collaboration, (our neighbors have been so supportive, in so many ways, for so many years, and we certainly do remember and appreciate you), an attractive wrought iron would be preferred by all. But student safety is tantamount and non-negotiable.