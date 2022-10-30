 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local Opinion: Schools are for teaching

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Recently, we have seen recurring themes in several opinion pieces in the Star, written about the Catalina Foothills School District, in support of the “Thrive4CFSD” campaign for school board. As a friend of, and volunteer for, each of the “Back to Basics” candidates, I feel obliged to respond.

One has to do with the group, Purple for Parents, who have endorsed the “BTB” (Back to Basics) candidates (Grace Jasin, William Morgan and Bart Pemberton). This, the Thrive candidates claim, makes the BTB platform a “thinly veiled political agenda that aims to change the educational values that have been the foundation of CFSD’s success for years.”

This contains two misrepresentations. First, none of the BTB candidates had ever heard of Purple for Parents, and have not sought any endorsements from them or anyone. School boards are to be non-partisan, and the BTB candidates have avoided political associations.

People are also reading…

Second, the educational values of CFSD have already changed. To be blunt, CFSD was academically trending downward for at least two years before COVID-19, according to Arizona Department of Education statistics. There doesn’t seem to be any urgency in the school district to correct this problem, which we feel has been a disservice to the students.

My wife and I moved into the Catalina Foothills 30 years ago, specifically to be in this school district. Today we would not have that reason. When U.S. News and World Report gives our graduating students a college readiness score of 48 out of 100, there’s an elephant in the room. The position of Jasin, Morgan, and Pemberton is simply that, when the school district concentrated on academics, it excelled. Now that it is concerned with social and emotional issues, the school district is failing the students, their parents, and the community at large — hence the platform, “Back to Basics.”

Another theme is regarding guns. The Back-to-Basics team of Jasin, Morgan and Pemberton are not advocating to “bring guns into the schools.” That is comparable to saying that having sky marshals on airplanes is advocating bringing guns on planes. The BTB candidates have only asked that, if armed police officers are a good idea at school board meetings and a School Resource Officer is a good idea at the high school, why isn’t it a good idea to have them protect all our kids? Our Back-to-Basics candidates think this problem has not been adequately addressed.

Then there is the charge that the BTB candidates want to restrict the education of students “regarding human growth and development,” a preposterous assertion. One of the BTB candidates, Dr. Jasin, is a practicing psychologist, who makes her living dealing with mental health issues. The question is not whether children should have access to psychiatric care. The issue is: Is it an appropriate school function; or is this, more suitably, a parental function?

The counseling portion of the high school’s website, for instance, links to a website in which minors are encouraged to enter chat rooms to discuss sexual matters. It offers a “quick escape” feature to hide the activity from parents.

Further, there is the question of whether the vast majority of our children, who are not suffering from gender dysphoria, need to be constantly exposed to, and encouraged to participate in, baffling gender identity and fluidity issues. Maybe children in this age group have enough to worry about without this layer of confusion.

Finally, the Thrive candidates and their supporters have asserted that the BTB candidates have injected politics into the campaign by accusing them of advocating guns, being anti-parent, anti-student, anti-educator, anti-student mental health, anti-military, anti-open enrollment, and anti-public education. Besides the fact that each of these accusations is demonstrably false, it is they who have staked a political position.

On the other hand, the BTB team of Jasin, Morgan and Pemberton have simply said that CFSD is losing its academic standing by focusing too much on social and ideological issues. I am supporting Jasin, Morgan and Pemberton because I agree.

For more information, visit BTB.School.

Bill Gideon

Bill Gideon is a retired architect, resident of Catalina Foothills, parent of two CFSD children (preK-12), and committed volunteer for the BTB campaign.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Opinion: Changes to military are too radical

Local Opinion: Changes to military are too radical

OPINION: "These kinds of issues as well as numerous others have caused my grandson to decide that he will not pursue a military education. While I was disappointed, I must confess that I would not want to be subjected to these kinds of problems promulgated by our current Commander-In-Chief," writes Tucsonan Robert Lenhard. 

Local Opinion: Why Kathy Hoffman should be re-elected

Local Opinion: Why Kathy Hoffman should be re-elected

OPINION: "Horne’s campaign signs say “ban critical race theory.” If this weren’t so frightening, it would be comical. Banning a theory is banning an idea. In other words, Horne proposes to be the thought police. There is nothing more anti-education than this," writes Amelia Craig Cramer. 

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

Local Opinion: Why I am running for PCC Governing Board

OPINION: "As a parent and teacher, I know the best way to address discord is to listen first and establish trust. As a neighborhood leader, I know how to work through differences by treating people with dignity and respect. As a mathematics teacher, I always taught my students that there is more than one way to solve problems," writes Theresa Riel, a candidate for the District 2 seat on the Pima Community College Governing Board. 

Arizona Opinion: Arizona candidates need to heed voters’ voices

Arizona Opinion: Arizona candidates need to heed voters’ voices

OPINION: "Arizonans have long enjoyed an expansive right to make law via referendum, though doing so requires great attention to detail and a massive effort to collect signatures. This year, however, the Legislature is asking you to make it harder to have your say," writes Sybil Francis, president and CEO of Center for the Future of Arizona.

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

Local Opinion: PCC board members should be honest, decent

OPINION: "I am a father of four, and if being a parent has taught me anything, it’s that what I say and do is a model for their behavior. I routinely see some PCC board members from the dais launching deeply personal attacks against other board members’ character. If my children said anything like what I routinely hear watching PCC board meetings, I’d be mortified," writes Greg Taylor, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board in District 4.

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

Local Opinion: A reckoning for the Colorado River

OPINION: "Four decades after the great floods, the reckoning is here," writes William Schmidt, a professor emeritus in the School of Journalism at the UA and a former deputy managing editor and correspondent at The New York Times.

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

Local Opinion: At PCC, there is more to the story, and it needs to Improve

OPINION: "While it is important to take on cutting edge programs for an institution, “Best Practices” would dictate a thorough analysis of the costs of a new program versus the proven effectiveness of that new program. After all, these are taxpayer funds we are dealing with," writes Nick Pierson, candidate for the Pima Community College Governing Board.

Arizona Opinion: Engel is wrong about defunding the police

Arizona Opinion: Engel is wrong about defunding the police

OPINION: "Kirsten Engel might not care about protecting our state, but I have spent years doing so and I always will. I support Juan Ciscomani because he can be trusted to back our law enforcement, secure the border and keep our communities safe, something Kirsten Engel knows nothing about," writes Justin Harris, president of the Arizona Police Association. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News