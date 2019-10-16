The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Last week, the Supreme Court heard three cases about workplace discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, leaving many anxiously waiting to find out if the court will affirm federal legal protections. I’ll be one of them — and like Aimee Stephens, the transgender woman who was fired after coming out to her employer, I know the pain too well. I’ve been fired, not once, but three times — just for being transgender.
When I first announced that I would finally begin presenting as the woman that I am in 2014, I was thrilled and relieved to be supported by my family and friends. Early in my transition, I worked in retail, and although it seemed like I would be spending a significant amount of time with the public, I was consistently scheduled for off hours and “back of store” tasks. It was clear that management was uncomfortable with how I looked, and what customers might think, so they put me out of sight.
I was hopeful when I found a new position at a mental health clinic. Although the staff initially said they were accepting of transgender people, I always felt like I was climbing uphill. One day I had a personal obligation arise suddenly, and took a day off. Then, I was fired. They didn’t say it was because I am transgender, but it certainly felt like it.
I eventually found a restaurant job that made me feel at home, but two years into that position there was a change in staff. Two new servers in particular made me have to defend myself as a transgender person constantly. It felt like I was being nudged out of a job that I loved, and the owner wrote off the consistent anti-transgender harassment as nothing more than “workplace tension.”
This marked a downturn in my life. I worked hard to find a customer service position that fit my skill set, but I was only offered nonpublic facing jobs, and faced invasive personal and unprofessional interview questions about being transgender. I lost my apartment and became homeless. Couch surfing and living in my car were my only options. Then, I was diagnosed with cancer, and unable to work. I am happy to report that my cancer is now in remission, but I am still homeless. I’m seriously considering moving from Arizona to California, which has statewide nondiscrimination protections that should protect me.
My story is not an anomaly. Millions of LGBTQ Americans experience similar discrimination in their every day lives at work. Now, the Supreme Court has a chance to do something about it. They can definitively affirm that all LGBTQ people, regardless of where they live, are protected under federal law from discrimination like the kind I faced. The stakes could not be higher.