Local Opinion: SCOTUS majority's illogical thinking

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I wish that the six majority religious conservatives on the United States Supreme Court could have used a little more logic in its Dobbs v. Jackson opinion.

The majority implies that the Roe and Casey decisions did not satisfy “rational-basis review,” which refers to due process of the Fifth Amendment and the Fourteenth Amendment. In respect to the Fifth Amendment’s “nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation,” I can’t think of anything more a matter of private property for a woman’s body than a fetus, which is a part of her.

The decision of a woman, if taken over by the state as in the majority’s Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, means the decision about the fetus is commercial in nature. If the state-confiscated fetus is commerce, then by the Fifth Amendment, the state must compensate the woman. Some may disagree, but in the past the majority of the Supreme Court has split the Second Amendment’s, “A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State,” from “the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

In addition, the majority has allowed Mississippi to assert interest in “protecting the unborn.” By not allowing a payment for the fetus, then Mississippi is allowed by the majority to confiscate the woman’s body since the fetus can not exist without the woman.

The logic of the majority becomes really twisted in their words, “In deciding whether a right falls into either of these categories, the question is whether the right is ‘deeply rooted in (our) history and tradition’” Later the majority writes, “By the time the Fourteenth Amendment was adopted, three-quarters of the States had made abortion a crime at any stage of pregnancy.” There are obvious problems with this rationalization.

First, using the “deeply rooted in (our) history and tradition,” means that this 2022 majority would find slavery is a right and allowed in defiance of the Thirteenth Amendment. Slaves had been legally brought to this country for centuries. That is nearly 250 years of history and tradition that this majority believes should be upheld. So if this majority says that’s not true, then the Thirteenth Amendment’s “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude...shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction” would be upheld. I can’t think of a better example of involuntary servitude or slavery than forcing a woman to give birth against her will, even if this means the death of the fetus or the woman.

Another problem was brought up by those dissenting. As they pointed out on page 162 of Dobbs v. Jackson, “Those responsible for the original Constitution, including the Fourteenth Amendment, did not perceive women as equals, and did not recognize women’s rights. When the majority says that we must read our foundational charter as viewed at the time of ratification (except that we may also check it against the Dark Ages), it consigns women to second-class citizenship.” In Dobbs v Jackson, the majority deciding Dobbs don’t care for the majority of the population.

The hypocrisy doesn’t stop there. The majority says those who decided Roe and Casey “short-circuited the democratic process by closing it to the large number of Americans who disagreed with Roe.” This is ludicrous because Roe and Casey did not force women to have abortions, but allowed the procedure nationwide. The majority have now forced women to give birth against their will and short-circuited the “large number of Americans” who agree with Roe and Casey.

The Supreme Court failed its own wording, “the Court has been ‘reluctant’ to recognize rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution.” The majority writes that abortion is not mentioned as a right in the Constitution. Also not mentioned is the right of the “unborn.” There will be chaotic legal differences between states.

Matt Somers has a liberal arts degree with a major in creative writing and a split minor of philosophy and history from the University of Arizona, class of 1983. He lives in Tucson.

