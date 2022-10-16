Local Opinion: Seeing truth about homelessness will help us solve it

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

I can still remember the first time I heard the most common myth about homelessness. It was on Sept. 29, 2013, when I read an article in the Arizona Daily Star about a homeless veteran, Christopher Mazzarella, who had been murdered and buried at the old De Anza Drive-in theater. It goes something like this, “He would rather be homeless than give up drinking.”

However, the truth was, our community shelter system at the time would rather a homeless veteran die on the streets, then to let him into shelter when he’s been drinking. It’s a harsh truth, but the sooner we see this truth, the sooner we can get on with the hard work of solving homelessness in our community, preventing more tragic deaths of our unsheltered neighbors like Christopher.

Embedded within this myth is that persons are homeless because of some personal shortcoming. The truth is that persons are homeless because our community currently lacks enough accessible emergency shelter, affordable rental housing, and supportive services that help people maintain their housing.

A large body of scientific evidence confirms that persons who experience homelessness need stable housing before they can take meaningful steps to address other chronic medical and mental health conditions. This means the housing must come first, without requirements that persons somehow heal themselves of all their problems while simultaneously trying to survive on the streets or in the desert.

This approach is known as Housing First. We already know this approach can work in Tucson. A two-year collaborative Housing First pilot project between Pima County, the City of Tucson, and Old Pueblo Community Services, where I serve as CEO, has already enabled 148 persons to move into permanent housing, with 82% remaining in housing at the one-year mark. And if that is not good enough, an independent evaluator documented a $1.2 million reduction in justice system costs, and a 45% reduction in health costs. So not only is the Housing First model effective, but it is also fiscally prudent when compared to other solutions.

This myth that homelessness results from personal shortcomings has led our community to believe that we can’t solve the problem homelessness, and as such must focus most of our attention on managing homelessness, rather than solving the problem.

The truth is that we can make homelessness both rare and brief, and many communities have already ended veteran homelessness and greatly reduced overall homelessness.

Although each community is unique, upon examination I have found that they all have three commonalities. Firstly, community leaders publicly stated that they want to end homelessness. Fortunately for Tucson, Mayor Regina Romero has been clear about her dedication to ending homelessness in Tucson through implementation of Housing First programs, and County Administrator Jan Lesher has committed significant resources to county Housing First programs and strategies. Secondly, successful communities convened a team of leaders who established a community-wide strategic plan that included measurable objectives to reduce homelessness within a specific time range. And finally, they stayed the course until the goal was achieved.

Homelessness in Tucson is reaching a tipping point, with a 164% increase in unsheltered households over the last five years, combined with increasing median rents of 34-39% in the last two years.

It is urgent that government, non-profit agencies, property owners, neighborhoods, and unsheltered persons come together to establish a community-wide plan to end homelessness. There is still time to turn this around, but only through an urgent focused and coordinated effort to increase accessible emergency shelter beds coupled with access to affordable housing. If we do this, then maybe Christopher, and all the other unsheltered persons who have passed all too early in our community, will not have died in vain.