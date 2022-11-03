Local Opinion: Seeking knowledge and truth

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:

The election is less than two weeks away and CFSD voters have an opportunity to elect new Governing Board members for the first time since 2010.

For far too long the CFSD Governing Board has consisted of members who have not thought independently and have passed approximately 1,000 motions in the last seven years without a single dissenting vote. That does not give the impression of governing. It gives the impression of group-think and rubber stamping.

Warnings of declining test scores were sounded by a concerned parent all the way back in 2011. Please see A Detailed Look at CFSD’s Falling Math Scores. The figures were taken from the CFSD Governing Board’s agenda materials (Item 6.1 for the October 25, 2011 Board meeting, pages 10-21). Back then the standardized test was called AIMS. The proficiency rates then were approximately between 86-90% (i.e., 10-14% “not proficient”). Wouldn’t it be great to have proficiency rates like that again?

US News and World Report ranks CFHS as 19th in AZ and AZ 47th in the nation: https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/arizona/districts/catalina-foothills-unified-district/catalina-foothills-high-school-933

As of 2022, 41% of all CFSD students are not proficient in Math, and 33% are not proficient in English Language Arts. For the details on the declining proficiency rates you can go to the AZ Department of Education website:

CFSD as a whole (2018-2021): https://azreportcards.azed.gov/districts/detail/4410

High School only (2018-2021): https://azreportcards.azed.gov/schools/detail/5839

ADE State Assessment Results (2022) https://www.azed.gov/accountability-research/data (download spreadsheet & filter by District and School: Catalina Foothills Unified District and Catalina Foothills High School; then filter by subject area, and All).

Where the BTB Candidates Stand:

All students deserve a quality education in reading, writing, math, science, social studies, and the arts without an ideological bias

Parents should make healthcare decisions for their children

Parents should do the parenting

At least one school resource officer should be on every CFSD campus

Board meetings should be in-person, live-streamed and recorded; dates, agendas, minutes made easily & readily available well in advance; attendance encouraged

Less controversial social emotional learning programs that do not push political and social agendas should be used that satisfy Arizona’s current requirements.

Click for details on SEL competencies: https://measuringsel.casel.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Frameworks-Equity.pdf

See what equity really means. It is not equal opportunity for all, which we support

School counselors should take a traditional role rather than the “everyone needs mental health counseling” approach. Online counseling resources should not include “quick escape” features so children can hide their activities from their parents. They should not direct children to private chatrooms that expose them to potential predators and promote “gender affirming care” (genital surgeries, puberty blockers, etc.) for vulnerable and confused students: https://cfhs-counseling.cfsd16.org/community-Resources-supports, https://www.lgbthotline.org, https://www.thetrevorproject.org

Parents have a right to far easier access to all textbooks, supplemental materials, & curricula, and a right to opt their children out of activities or subject matter they deem inappropriate

Maintain a student body size that allows for optimal scholastic, athletic, & artistic programs, & at the same time avoid overcrowding, sub-optimal student-teacher ratios, & undue tax burdens on property owners

All CFSD students and their parents/guardians are valued members of the CFSD community. They should NOT be divided and treated differently according to race, sex, creed, physical or mental health status, or geography. They should all be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.

Again, wouldn’t we all like to see the proficiency rates improve? In our opinion, the best way to achieve that is to move away from ideological, social, and emotional learning, and instead focus on the basics: reading, writing, math, civics, science, and the arts. Focus on achieving the best scholastic, athletic, and artistic opportunities for the greatest number of children possible.

It is time for a change. Our children deserve better.

By getting back to basics, we will restore the real purpose of school: the seeking of knowledge and truth. We will improve the chances for student achievement and teacher satisfaction, and we will strive to improve cooperation among parents, teachers, staff, students, and the community.

Please see our website at btb.school and contact us if you have any questions. If you missed any of our previous communications, you can find them here https://btb.school/articles