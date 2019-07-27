The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
I cannot urge Sen. Martha McSally strongly enough to stand up against the egregious behavior of the man who is supposed to be the leader of the free world. His conduct is intolerable, and that needs to be recognized by both sides of the isle, regardless of political party. There is no way to excuse his words regarding the four congresswomen of color, and there is no way to deny the overt racism of his remarks urging them to, “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He clearly was not referring to Massachusetts, Minnesota, Michigan and New York.
What disturbs me even more than his initial hateful remarks is his behavior at his North Carolina campaign rally, whipping up his supporters with “send her back” chants.
I am, in the broad sense, the child of a Holocaust survivor. My mother fled Europe in 1938 to avoid deportation, but most of her family perished in the camps and ghettos. I am also the adoptive mother (unofficially) of a Rwandan son who crawled out from a pile of bodies after the Hutu militia invaded the church where the village Tutsi had sought refuge and murdered nearly every one inside. That pile of bodies included most members of his family.
I am the author of a prize-winning novel that addresses the genocide in Rwanda, and I am now writing a second novel based on my family’s experience in the Holocaust.
I have done extensive research on genocide and the Holocaust, and I am well aware where this act of “othering” that the president and his supporters are engaged in can lead. Silence in the face of this behavior is an insidious and dangerous crime, and I am writing to insist that McSally end her silence.
McSally was appointed to fill the seat of Sen. John McCain, the man who took the microphone away from a supporter at a town hall meeting after she called Mr. Obama “an Arab” and said, “No, ma’am. He’s a decent family man, a citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what this campaign is all about.” Shame on McSally for doing such dishonor to his courageous legacy.
Please do not send me the standard Republican response stating that his remarks were not racist and that he was instead objecting to the congresswomen’s policies. Last time I checked, the US was still a democracy and freedom of speech was a constitutionally protected right. Lest we have forgotten, this country was founded on dissent. When the right to dissent disappears, our democracy dies.