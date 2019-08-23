The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
As an Arizona small business manufacturer of aerospace and military components, I know firsthand that being able to ship products around the globe drives growth and brings jobs to our state.
That’s why I am excited to hear that our senior senator, Kyrsten Sinema, has written bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the federal Export-Import Bank, a small government agency that helps American businesses sell their goods overseas. Reauthorizing the Export-Import Bank is critical to helping Arizona exporters reach customers across the globe, and it will boost our economy and help businesses create jobs.
EXIM has been a tool to empower American exporters overseas for more than 85 years and has traditionally received broad bipartisan support. But over the past few years, a few partisan extremists in Congress have tried to kill the bank, despite the tens of thousands of jobs the bank helps support.
And now, once again, EXIM’s charter will expire at the end of September — and this small but vocal group of well-funded partisans inside and outside Congress will try to put it out of existence.
Sen. Sinema has shown leadership in taking on these powerful interests and by working across the aisle to reauthorize this important tool that unleashes U.S. exports. I applaud her as an example of the type of leadership that stands out from the polarization and gridlock we’ve come to expect in Washington.
Here in Arizona, EXIM has supported $2 billion in total export activity since 2014 — with roughly 63 business, 51 of us are small businesses that participate in that economic activity.
This has allowed us to contribute millions of dollars to our local economies through payroll and purchases of products that are produced here in the state of Arizona.
Despite these facts, EXIM’s critics say that the agency isn’t worth it, and that it should be severely limited, or worse, not reauthorized at all. These critics ignore the more than 4,900 businesses that have created more than 1.4 million jobs with EXIM’s help. They claim EXIM is a waste of taxpayer dollars, but fail to mention the fact that EXIM actually returns money to the U.S. Treasury through the fees it levies on its users.
The facts are simply. Ninety-five percent of the world’s customers are outside the U.S., and American companies stand to lose $40 billion in export sales and the 240,000 jobs those sales support if EXIM is not reauthorized. America’s ability to offer this financing internationally drives significant economic growth here at home.
Americans prove time and again that when we are allowed to compete on a fair playing field, we succeed and win.
Sen. Sinema should be applauded for her bipartisan efforts to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank. I just hope her colleagues in the House and Senate will do the right thing and join her in this effort to support exporters across Arizona and our country.