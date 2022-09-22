Local Opinion: Singing doesn’t take anything away from grieving

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

In light of the fracas some are raising after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught singing Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” with fellow Canadians during some free time while in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, I thought, well, here’s yet another reason it’s tough to get decent, qualified people of any nationality to opt for public office.

If public servants can’t have a little off-duty jam session (no questions asked about voice or music quality) at the end of the kind of arduous, fully on-camera day one might expect at a monarch’s funeral, then we shouldn’t wonder why so very many who choose elective office worldwide are not very decent or qualified and are mostly there for the lucrative post-office lobbying or in-office publicity generation. And not any worthy legislative or societal accomplishments.

But there is something else going on here besides a prime minister singing Queen while honoring a queen’s life. And it has a lot to do with what sort of behavior is acceptable for anyone, prime minister or not, while in mourning. Especially when grieving the loss of someone of a very advanced age.

Much has been said that while it is very sad for a great many people, in Britain and around the globe, to see the queen’s reign end, much also has been said about the very real fact that the queen had far outlived current life expectancies and those in place at her birth. And that she had accomplished much of worth during a long run of mostly outstanding health. Accomplishments worthy of abundant thanks and celebration, along with expressions of genuine sadness.

When I saw King Charles III out among the British people last week, shaking hands, smiling and laughing upon occasion, and then telling the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss that they’ll just have to do their best to get on with things, I thought, well, none of that takes anything away from the fact that he will deeply miss his mother and his queen. Not one bit.

Anyone who has had a parent or other cherished relative or friend attain extreme elderly status (more than age 85 or so) should have faced the idea that one day, “unexpectedly” or not, that person is going to die. People who live forever in human form tend to only do so in science fiction. One hopes that the elderly one will leave this orb without suffering the indignities and pain of severe and prolonged physical and/or mental frailty. Of course, as the world’s long-term care facilities can prove, such hopes are often not possible.

Watching the queen’s funeral with my 90-year-old mother made me think about how I’ll react once my mother moves on to the other side. She’s been in declining condition since a 2014 stroke, with her slide becoming far more pronounced since my brother died in 2019 and she was diagnosed with advanced congestive heart failure last summer and then briefly placed in home hospice.

She tells me dozens (no, maybe an even 100) times per day how much she wants to get out of this world before she gets much worse. She also tells me that it would make her very distressed to see me cry too much or wear floor-length black woolen dresses once she does pass on. She said it’s going to be hard enough to have to be civil to my father’s mother in front of my father.

At one point during the queen’s funeral, she said “I’m glad you won’t have to have that sort of production for me when I’m gone. When I die, get the estate done. Then fly out to see your friends and toast a few (just a few) cocktails to my life.”

I may do that when that dreaded but required time arrives. Though I did promise my mother that I won’t, under any circumstances, sing “Bohemian Rhapsody” with anyone.