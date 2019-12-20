Local Opinion: SNAP cuts link to deeper history of discrimination, policing of citizenship

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
President Trump’s unilateral decision to cut SNAP benefits with direct consequences for more than 700,000 individuals is yet another example of how welfare policy is inextricably tied to race and the policing of citizenship in the United States.
Fears of discrimination and state surveillance have historically deterred many income-eligible people from enrolling in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Who hasn’t heard of the “welfare queen,” a mythical, anti-Black invention woven into the national imaginary by the Reagan administration in the 1980s? By painting black Americans as undeserving, such racist discourses reinforce citizenship as a privilege mostly afforded to whites rather than as a right guaranteed to all born in the U.S.
The notion of a “public charge” and its recent reintroduction under the Trump administration serves as irrefutable evidence of how citizenship continues to be a policed and racialized enterprise. Federal immigration law has drawn on public charge language for over a century — it was first introduced in 1882 and has roots in the infamous English poor laws. The original public charge clause denied entry to “any convict, lunatic, idiot, or any person unable to take care of himself or herself without becoming a public charge.”
As historian Hidetaka Hirota has shown, this federal statute drew on New York and Massachusetts state practices of deporting Irish immigrants who were unable to provide for themselves through work. The interpretation of this language has been adapted in later historical moments by immigration officials to keep out Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany, LGBTQ+ immigrants, individuals with disabilities and unmarried women.
Imposing new criteria for SNAP eligibility and reinstating the public charge is a replay of the racist welfare queen tactics deployed in the 1980s and ’90s. The Personal Responsibility and Worker Reconciliation and Recovery Act of 1996 was similarly animated by coded racist language that implied the majority of cash welfare recipients were black people, despite the fact that the majority of welfare recipients have always been white. Restricting the criteria for SNAP benefits disproportionately harms white households. Non-Hispanic whites represent the largest group enrolled in the program. In addition, nearly two-thirds of SNAP recipients are children (44%), elderly (11%) and disabled adults (10%).
Programs like SNAP are among the only mechanisms currently in place that even scratch the surface of addressing economic inequality through the redistribution of wealth in our country. The average SNAP household monthly benefit is $254, hardly a fortune.
Pima County residents will be affected by SNAP cuts and the public charge rule. Nearly 15% of Pima County residents are receiving SNAP benefits. More than simply protesting these rollbacks to welfare programs, however, we are in desperate need of solutions to address our nation’s deeply entrenched economic disparities that cut across lines of race, class and citizenship.
Megan A. Carney is an assistant professor in the school of anthropology at the University of Arizona and a Public Voices Fellow with The OpEd Project.