Local Opinion: Speak your mind about redistricting before Dec. 4 meeting

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writers:
Redistricting. Does the term make your eyes glaze over? Please try to focus before it’s too late.
Your quality of life for the next decade depends on what you do before Dec. 4, the deadline for voters to let Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) know how they feel about the proposed legislative and congressional maps.
Remind the IRC commissioners that their criteria prohibit partisan gerrymandering. Insist that they do their jobs free of partisan influence.
Redistricting, which happens every 10 years, entails drawing one map dividing Arizona into 30 legislative districts (LDs) and another dividing Arizona into nine congressional districts (CDs).
LD representatives and senators make up the Arizona Legislature, which passes more than 300 laws annually affecting all Arizonans. Residents of congressional districts send representatives to Congress.
The IRC maps must follow specific guidelines to ensure fairness, comply with the Arizona State Constitution, the U.S. Constitution and the Voting Rights Act. Districts should be relatively equal in population, be geographically compact and contiguous, and respect communities of interest, enabling residents with common concerns to elect legislators who’ll represent those interests.
The maps should be competitive, because not all district residents who share common concerns hold common political beliefs.
Per the IRC maps, Pima County voters will reside in six districts: three safe for Republicans – even though they represent only 29% of registered Pima voters – and three safe for Democrats, who represent 40%. There are no competitive districts, even though 31% of Pima County voters are independent or registered with other parties. Gerrymandering District 17 produced this lopsided result.
District 17 originally included Marana, Oro Valley, Casas Adobes and the Catalina Foothills, contiguous northern suburbs with common interests. It was competitive, meaning it favored neither Democrats nor Republicans. But late in the process, Republican Commissioner David Mehl proposed a new map, with input from the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, a Republican-leaning business coalition.
He said that this reconfiguration guaranteed another safe Republican district, even though partisan purpose is not a valid criterion. This district includes Marana, parts of the Catalina Foothills and Oro Valley. It excludes Oro Valley-adjacent Casa Adobes, but adds the Houghton Corridor, Tanque Verde, and Vail on the east side, which two mountain ranges separate from the northern suburbs. A District 17 legislator will need to travel 40 miles, from Marana to Vail, to interact with constituents. This configuration violates the requirement that districts be compact, contiguous, competitive, and respectful of community interests.
At the federal level, the federal map splits Southern Arizona into two congressional districts, separating downtown Tucson from the Fourth Avenue retail area and the University of Arizona – which are contiguous and share common interests – and diluting Latino voting strength in areas south of Broadway, by separating them from downtown.
These maps illustrate how the system is rigged to create a Republican majority. Safe districts for either party produce extremist legislators. Competitive districts encourage voter engagement. and potentially allow the make-up of the Arizona Legislature to change from election to election.
When you submit comments, request that District 17 include the compact, contiguous and competitive area from Marana to the Foothills, including Oro Valley and Casas Adobes, leaving Vail, the Houghton Corridor, and Tanque Verde in the eastern legislative districts.
Remind the IRC that their criteria prohibit partisan gerrymandering.
Request that the contiguous communities of interest in downtown Tucson, UA, and Fourth Avenue, remain in CD7. Request that CD7 include areas south of Broadway, so that Latinos maintain voting strength in their communities of interest.
Please attend the IRC’s Dec. 4 public meeting at 10 a.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton hotel at the Tucson International Airport. Tell the commissioners that gerrymandering weakens democracy, and that you are depending on them to do the right thing.
Submit public comments here by Dec. 4: https://irc.az.gov/contact-us/public-comments
Watch electronically and submit comments during the meeting: https://azgov.webex.com/azgov/j.php?MTID=mf0dbec7a7af5884dfd5262a37b4b6762
Event number: 2464 874 6577. Event password: iFmrknWm455 (43675696 from phones)
Lisa Wolfe is a Member of Legislative District 9, hoping for better Arizona lawmaking.
Merrill Eisenberg, PhD, is a Passionate Advocate for Democracy.
Susan Bickel is a passionate redistricting activist and a 4th generation Arizona native who now lives in LD9