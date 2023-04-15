The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It’s eerie how sports are growing more like politics.

Or maybe politics are growing more like sports.

Either way, it’s not good.

In both, many people think winning is more important than fair play, that victory trumps integrity.

And in politics and sports, some fans think loyalty is measured by how much they hate the opposing team.

Think of all the insults hurled in the direction of Nancy Pelosi. Consider the smirks when her husband was attacked. And on the other side, consider the disdain and disrespect shown Donald Trump by Democrats.

These days, when partisans or sports fans show a modicum of respect for an opponent, it can prove controversial.

For example, a few weeks ago, during the NCAA basketball tournament, some University of Kansas fans on Twitter admitted that K-State played well in a basketball game against Michigan State.

This irked other KU fans, who responded that they didn’t even know K-State was playing because they were so enthralled with the KU women’s WNIT participation.

Similarly, when Pelosi finally gave up her role as Democratic leader in the House, some Republicans offered compliments on her achievements. And some Republicans blasted not only Pelosi but any Republican who would say anything nice about her.

Nine-year-olds show more maturity.

Sports and sports teams are among the few cultural activities that cross political divides. For that, we should be grateful.

But politics threatens even the common ground of rooting for the same team.

When Trump was president, visits to the White House by national champions in various sports became controversial. Many Democrats insisted that visiting the White House was a sign of support for the president’s politics.

This year, after the NCAA women’s final, Jill Biden suggested that the White House might invite both the winners, LSU, and the losers, Iowa, to the White House. That upset star LSU player Angel Reese and LSU fans, who implied there were nefarious political and racial reasons for the invitation to Iowa.

I’m guessing it was just a politician clumsily trying to please everyone, including voters in a traditionally important political state.

In both sports and politics, our opinions and feelings are influenced greatly by something called confirmation bias.

It’s defined by Britannica as “people’s tendency to process information by looking for, or interpreting, information that is consistent with their existing beliefs.” So we ascribe motives to people based on our own beliefs – not theirs.

Research about confirmation bias shows that fans of rival teams perceive the same sporting event in wildly different ways.

Each side, for example, will think the referees favored their opponent.

The ramifications of confirmation bias are expansive and impactful.

Just one example: Disinformation on social media is spread fast and easily, often by people with good intentions.

Confirmation bias also pushes us to defend our own view by demeaning or disputing information that contradicts those views.

Referees are crooked or incompetent. Elections are rigged. Our opponents cheated.

It’s hard to make good decisions when our views are clouded by bias. That’s why sports gambling companies (and politicians) can make so much money from fans and supporters.

But if we recognize our own biases and challenge our perceptions, we can clear away some of the fog.

In politics and sports, there will always be winners and losers.

But facts and reality shouldn’t be perennial losers.